Lucknow University Extends Deadline For Direct Admission To BTech, MCA, BPharm Courses

The deadline for direct admission to vacant seats in second year BTech (lateral entry) programs has also been extended. Now, the students will be able to apply for admission till November 22.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 2, 2021 4:45 pm IST

Application deadline extended for direct admission
New Delhi:

The University of Lucknow has extended the deadline for direct admission to courses including in BTech, MCA and BPharm courses. The deadline for direct admission to vacant seats in second year BTech (lateral entry) programs has also been extended. Now, the students will be able to apply for admission till November 22.

“The date for submission of applications.. is hereby extended upto 22-11-2021 for direct admission in vacant seats in First year BTech / MCA/ BPharm and second year BTech (Lateral Entry) programs,” a statement on the Lucknow University website said.

Eligibility for Direct Admission to Vacant Seats:

1. For BTech Programmes: Candidate should have obtained 60 per cent (55 per cent for SC/ST candidates) marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in intermediate (10+2) examination from UP Board, CBSE or any recognized board

2. For MCA Programmes:-BCA/BSc (Computer Science)/B.Sc. (IT) with 55% marks (50% for SC/ST) in aggregate

3. For BPharm Programmes: Candidate should have obtained 60% (55% for SC/ST candidates) marks in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics/Biology/Bio-Technology/Computer Science in intermediate (10+2) examination from U.P. Board, C.B.S.E. or any recognized board

4. For BTech (Lateral Entry) Programmes: Candidate should have obtained 60% (50% for SC/ST candidates) marks in diploma in Engineering Examination from UP Board of Technical Education or any recognized board

5. Candidate must have qualified any entrance examination (such as JEE 2021/UPCET-2021 or any other) conducted by a recognized institution / body

Lucknow University Direct Admission Application Link

