  • Home
  • Education
  • Lucknow University Declares Entrance Exam Results For UG Courses

Lucknow University Declares Entrance Exam Results For UG Courses

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check the LU result 2021 and merit list at the official website of the University of Lucknow-- lkouniv.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 19, 2021 10:21 am IST

RELATED NEWS

University Of Lucknow Releases Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET) Dates; Detailed Schedule Here
University Of Lucknow Releases BA, BCA Results; Details Here
University Of Lucknow Declares Bsc Fifth Semester Result
University Of Lucknow Announces BCA 3rd Semester Result
Lucknow University Announces Results Of Different MA Programmes
University Of Lucknow Declares MA 3rd Semester Ancient Indian History, Travel And Tourism Management Results
Lucknow University Declares Entrance Exam Results For UG Courses
LU Result 2021 is available on the official website of the University of Lucknow-- lkouniv.ac.in.
New Delhi:

Lucknow University has declared the result of the entrance examination held for various undergraduate courses on September 18. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check the LU result 2021 and merit list at the official website of the University of Lucknow-- lkouniv.ac.in.

LU Result 2021: How To Check

Candidates can check their LU results by following these simple steps mentioned below:

  • Go to the official website of Lucknow University-- lkouniv.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the UG courses 2021 provisional merit list
  • A new page will open
  • Select your preferred course and check the merit list
  • Download the merit list and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

The university has released a provisional overall rank list of all candidates who had applied and appeared in UGET.

All the candidates who have claimed for the benefit of the reservation/weightage in the online application form have to produce the original relevant documents at the time of reporting to the allotted institution. If the candidate has not claimed any benefit of the reservation/ weightage in the online application form, their claim will not be considered later on, the university has said via official communique.

If the documents of candidates are not found valid during verification, his/her admission shall be cancelled and in such a case, fee paid will not be refunded.

The candidates who have not filled their Class 12 marks on the University of Lucknow portal, their rank is allotted on the basis of UGET marks and High School marks.

Click here for more Education News
Lucknow University Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Cut-Off 2021: Latest Update On Schedule, First Cut-Off List
DU Cut-Off 2021: Latest Update On Schedule, First Cut-Off List
Visva-Bharati VC Talks Tough With Teachers Over Thefts In Purported Video, Stokes Controversy
Visva-Bharati VC Talks Tough With Teachers Over Thefts In Purported Video, Stokes Controversy
Manish Sisodia Launches Mobile Music Classroom, Recording Studio
Manish Sisodia Launches Mobile Music Classroom, Recording Studio
Uttarakhand Primary Schools To Reopen On September 21
Uttarakhand Primary Schools To Reopen On September 21
Kerala Class 11 Exams From September 24: Minister
Kerala Class 11 Exams From September 24: Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................