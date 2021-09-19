Lucknow University Declares Entrance Exam Results For UG Courses

LU Result 2021 is available on the official website of the University of Lucknow-- lkouniv.ac.in.

Lucknow University has declared the result of the entrance examination held for various undergraduate courses on September 18. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check the LU result 2021 and merit list at the official website of the University of Lucknow-- lkouniv.ac.in.

LU Result 2021: How To Check

Candidates can check their LU results by following these simple steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website of Lucknow University-- lkouniv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the UG courses 2021 provisional merit list

A new page will open

Select your preferred course and check the merit list

Download the merit list and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

The university has released a provisional overall rank list of all candidates who had applied and appeared in UGET.

All the candidates who have claimed for the benefit of the reservation/weightage in the online application form have to produce the original relevant documents at the time of reporting to the allotted institution. If the candidate has not claimed any benefit of the reservation/ weightage in the online application form, their claim will not be considered later on, the university has said via official communique.

If the documents of candidates are not found valid during verification, his/her admission shall be cancelled and in such a case, fee paid will not be refunded.

The candidates who have not filled their Class 12 marks on the University of Lucknow portal, their rank is allotted on the basis of UGET marks and High School marks.