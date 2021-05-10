  • Home
The University of Lucknow today announced third semester exam results for MA Western History and Applied Economics students.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 10, 2021 9:43 pm IST

Lucknow University Announces Results Of Different MA Programmes
Lucknow university results are available at lkouniv.ac.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The University of Lucknow today announced third semester exam results for MA Western History and Applied Economics students. Students can access their scorecards on the official website, lkouniv.ac.in.

On May 9, the university announced MA third semester results for four programmes – Population Education, Rural Development, AIH Group B, and Travel and Tourism Management. The university has also announced Shashtri third semester exam results.

Meanwhile, the Controller of Examinations, University of Lucknow has said the results for BA and BSc third, fifth semester students have been delayed as their internal marks are yet to be submitted.

“Results of BA and BSc 3rd and 5th semester examinations have been prepared, and will be declared as soon as internal marks are received from every Department. This delay has been due to the COVID-19 second wave affecting the daily work of the results department,” an official statement said.

Steps To Check Lucknow University Results

Step 1: Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated result window

Step 3: Enter student ID or university roll number

Step 4: Click on results tab

Step 5: The semester exams marksheet will be displayed, download it for further use

Students who find any error in their exam results can contact the Controller of Examination at coe@lkouniv.ac.in with their grievances.

