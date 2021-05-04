Lucknow University Announces Results For Third, Fifth Semester Exams Of BA Political Science
The Lucknow University has announced the results for third and fifth semester exams for BA Political Science at its website lkouniv.ac.in. The students will have to login the online portal using their student ID and password to access their score card.
BA Hons. Political Science Semester 3rd and 5th results are now available on the University website. Students may access their results by visiting https://t.co/8JghDM53GI— University of Lucknow (@lkouniv) May 4, 2021
More results to follow. All the best.
Steps To Check BA Political Science Semester Exams Results
Step 1 Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in
Step 2 Under UDRC login tab, click on ‘Students’ portal’ tab
Step 3 Enter student ID or university roll number
Step 4 Click on results tab
Step 5 The semester exams marksheet will be displayed, download it for further use
The Lucknow University has already announced semester results for BCom, BA third semester exams and the third semester students of BA honours Economics and fifth semester students of BA honours English.
The University had earlier declared summer vacations from May 1 to May 15.