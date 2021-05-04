  • Home
Lucknow University Announces Results For Third, Fifth Semester Exams Of BA Political Science

The Lucknow University has announced the results for third and fifth semester exams for BA Political Science at its website lkouniv.ac.in. The students will have to login the online portal using their student ID and password to access their score card.

Lucknow University announces results for BA political science exams
New Delhi:

The Lucknow University has announced the results for third and fifth semester exams for BA Political Science at its website lkouniv.ac.in. The students will have to login the online portal using their student ID and password to access their score card.

Steps To Check BA Political Science Semester Exams Results

Step 1 Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2 Under UDRC login tab, click on ‘Students’ portal’ tab

Step 3 Enter student ID or university roll number

Step 4 Click on results tab

Step 5 The semester exams marksheet will be displayed, download it for further use

The Lucknow University has already announced semester results for BCom, BA third semester exams and the third semester students of BA honours Economics and fifth semester students of BA honours English.

The University had earlier declared summer vacations from May 1 to May 15.

