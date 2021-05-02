Lucknow University announces results for BA English, MA Journalism, Mass Communication

Lucknow University has announced the results for third semester students of BA English Honours and MA Journalism and Mass Communication. The students can check their results online at www.lkouniv.ac.in. The results have been announced in the form of individual score cards for the students. They will have to login the online portal by entering their student ID, university roll number and password.

Steps To Check Lucknow University Semester Exams Results

Step 1 Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2 Under UDRC login tab, click on ‘Students’ portal’ tab

Step 3 Enter student ID or university roll number

Step 4 Click on results tab

Step 5 The semester exams marksheet will be displayed, download it for further use

Lucknow University had earlier announced the results for third semester BA Honours Economics, BCom and fifth semester BA Honours English.

In case of any discrepancy, the students can contact the Lucknow University examination officials at the controller of examination at coe@lkouniv.ac.in.