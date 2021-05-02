  • Home
  • Education
  • Lucknow University Announces Results For BA English, MA Journalism, Mass Communication

Lucknow University Announces Results For BA English, MA Journalism, Mass Communication

Lucknow University has announced the results for third semester students of BA English Honours and MA Journalism and Mass Communication. The students can check their results online at www.lkouniv.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: May 2, 2021 8:35 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

University Of Lucknow Announces Summer Vacation Till May 15
Lucknow University Announces BA Third Semester Economics, Fifth Semester English Results
Lucknow University Announces BCom, BA 3rd Semester Results
Lucknow University To Announce Undergraduate Semester Exam Result Soon
Lucknow University Starts Application For Admission To UG, PhD Programmes
Lucknow University: Prime Minister Unveils Coin, Postal Stamp To Mark 100 Years
Lucknow University Announces Results For BA English, MA Journalism, Mass Communication
Lucknow University announces results for BA English, MA Journalism, Mass Communication
New Delhi:

Lucknow University has announced the results for third semester students of BA English Honours and MA Journalism and Mass Communication. The students can check their results online at www.lkouniv.ac.in. The results have been announced in the form of individual score cards for the students. They will have to login the online portal by entering their student ID, university roll number and password.

Steps To Check Lucknow University Semester Exams Results

Step 1 Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2 Under UDRC login tab, click on ‘Students’ portal’ tab

Step 3 Enter student ID or university roll number

Step 4 Click on results tab

Step 5 The semester exams marksheet will be displayed, download it for further use

Lucknow University had earlier announced the results for third semester BA Honours Economics, BCom and fifth semester BA Honours English.

In case of any discrepancy, the students can contact the Lucknow University examination officials at the controller of examination at coe@lkouniv.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Lucknow University admit card Lucknow University Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICAI Waives Off Condonation Fees Charged Due To Late Filing Of Form-18
ICAI Waives Off Condonation Fees Charged Due To Late Filing Of Form-18
Andhra Pradesh Postpones Class 12 Exams
Andhra Pradesh Postpones Class 12 Exams
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Students Request To Cancel Papers
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Students Request To Cancel Papers
Government May Postpone NEET, Incentivise Medical, Nursing Students To Join COVID-19 Duty
Government May Postpone NEET, Incentivise Medical, Nursing Students To Join COVID-19 Duty
NEET 2021: Points To Remember Before Appearing For Exam
NEET 2021: Points To Remember Before Appearing For Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................