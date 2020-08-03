Image credit: Shutterstock Lucknow University Announces Exam Dates For Final Year PG, UG Courses

The University of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has announced exam dates for final year postgraduate and undergraduate programmes. According to official information, the final year exams are scheduled to be completed between September 7 and September 26, 2020. This exam schedule is in line with the latest UGC guidelines that allowed universities to conduct final year or semester exams by September 30.

The university said that intermediate semester students of all programmes, including the faculty of Law, Arts, and IMS, will be promoted without exam.

Students who have applied for a back paper or improvement exam will also be promoted based on the previous semester marks, Lucknow University said.

Exams for BA, and BSc yearly programmes will be conducted from September 7 to September 18, the university said. The final year exam for the yearly BCom programme is scheduled from September 8 to September 19, 2020.

Final semester BSc (Agriculture) exams are scheduled from September 7 to September 17. BCom (Hons) exams will be held from September 19 to September 25.

Exams of the BCA programme is scheduled from September 19 to September 22. BA (Hons), LLB, and MA, MCom, and MSc exams will be held from September 19 to September 24.

MBA (IMS) exams are scheduled from September 14 to September 26 and the BBA exams are scheduled from September 7 to September 14. BBA (Tourism) final exams will be held from September 10 to September 14, 2020.

BCA final exams will be held from September 19 to September 22 and the MBA exams will be held from September 19 to September 26, the university said.

Exams for MSc (Renewable Energy) will be conducted from September 19 to September 22 and MTTM final exams will be held from September 19 to September 22.

Exam for all the programmes, except Ayurveda and Unani, will be conducted in Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) pattern, Lucknow University said.