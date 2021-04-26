Lucknow University Announces BCom, BA 3rd Semester Results

Image credit: Shutterstock Lucknow University students can check results at lkouniv.ac.in (representational)

The University of Lucknow has announced results of the third-semester final exams for BCom and BA honours in Ancient Indian History. Students can visit the official website, lkouniv.ac.in, to check their results. Results of other exams will be announced soon, the university has said.

“Watch out for BA Hons. 3rd and 5th Semester results of AIH, Pol. Sc., English, Social Work, Psychology, Hindi, BA, BSc. and //B.Com, to be uploaded to the University website http://lkouniv.ac.in soon,” the university had said on Sunday.

To check Lucknow University results, students will have to visit the official website, click on the examination tab, after that on the result tab and select their programme.

BCom 3rd Semester and BA Hons. 3rd Semester (Ancient Indian History) results have been uploaded on the University website. Candidates may check their results by visiting https://t.co/8JghDM53GI



More results are on the way. All the best. — University of Lucknow (@lkouniv) April 26, 2021

Steps To Check Lucknow University Result

Go to the official website, https://www.lkouniv.ac.in/ Click on the examination tab. Select result and click on semester result. Select your programme to check the result.

The university had earlier suspended offline teaching and all exams till May 15.

All classes will continue online and students will not be allowed inside the campus, the university had said.