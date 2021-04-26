  • Home
  • Education
  • Lucknow University Announces BCom, BA 3rd Semester Results

Lucknow University Announces BCom, BA 3rd Semester Results

The University of Lucknow has announced results of the third-semester final exams for BCom and BA honours in Ancient Indian History. Students can visit the official website, lkouniv.ac.in, to check their results.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 26, 2021 6:11 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Lucknow University To Announce Undergraduate Semester Exam Result Soon
Lucknow University Starts Application For Admission To UG, PhD Programmes
Lucknow University: Prime Minister Unveils Coin, Postal Stamp To Mark 100 Years
PM Modi To Attend Lucknow University’s Centennial Foundation Day Celebrations Today
Lucknow University: Narendra Modi To Attend Centennial Foundation Day
Lucknow University Releases Rules For Promotion Of Second, Fourth Semester Students
Lucknow University Announces BCom, BA 3rd Semester Results
Lucknow University students can check results at lkouniv.ac.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The University of Lucknow has announced results of the third-semester final exams for BCom and BA honours in Ancient Indian History. Students can visit the official website, lkouniv.ac.in, to check their results. Results of other exams will be announced soon, the university has said.

“Watch out for BA Hons. 3rd and 5th Semester results of AIH, Pol. Sc., English, Social Work, Psychology, Hindi, BA, BSc. and //B.Com, to be uploaded to the University website http://lkouniv.ac.in soon,” the university had said on Sunday.

To check Lucknow University results, students will have to visit the official website, click on the examination tab, after that on the result tab and select their programme.

Steps To Check Lucknow University Result

  1. Go to the official website, https://www.lkouniv.ac.in/

  2. Click on the examination tab.

  3. Select result and click on semester result.

  4. Select your programme to check the result.

The university had earlier suspended offline teaching and all exams till May 15.

All classes will continue online and students will not be allowed inside the campus, the university had said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Lucknow University Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Punjab Releases Grants For Strengthening Infrastructure Of Vocational Labs
Punjab Releases Grants For Strengthening Infrastructure Of Vocational Labs
IIT Roorkee, WileyNXT Collaborate For BFSI Tech Programme
IIT Roorkee, WileyNXT Collaborate For BFSI Tech Programme
Kerala Plus Two Higher Secondary, Vocational Practical Exams Postponed
Kerala Plus Two Higher Secondary, Vocational Practical Exams Postponed
Periyar University Launches Online Learning Portal For UG, PG Students
Periyar University Launches Online Learning Portal For UG, PG Students
ATMA MBA Entrance Test On May 30; Register By May 23
ATMA MBA Entrance Test On May 30; Register By May 23
.......................... Advertisement ..........................