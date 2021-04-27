Lucknow University Announces BA Third Semester Economics, Fifth Semester English Results

Lucknow University announces BA 3rd semester economics, 5th Semester English Results

The University of Lucknowhas announced the results for the third semester students of BA honours Economics and fifth semester students of BA honours English. The students can check their results at lkouniv.ac.in. They will have to login the students portal using their student ID and university roll number and password.

Students of 3rd Semester BA Hons. (Economics) and 5th Semester BA Hons. (English) may check their results online by accessing the University website https://t.co/8JghDM53GI



More results to follow. — University of Lucknow (@lkouniv) April 27, 2021

Steps To Check Lucknow University Semester Exams Results

Step 1 Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2 Under UDRC login tab, click on ‘Students’ portal’ tab

Step 3 Enter student ID or university roll number

Step 4 Click on results tab

Step 5 The semester exams marksheet will be displayed, download it for further use

In case, the University students find any discrepancy in the marks, they can contact the Lucknow University examination officials at the controller of examination at coe@lkouniv.ac.in.

The University had earlier released the results for BCom, BA third Semester exams. It will be releasing the results for remaining courses and semesters soon.