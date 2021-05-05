Lucknow University Announces BA Social Work Result For 3rd, 5th Semesters

  • Home
Lucknow University result: The University of Lucknow has announced results for third and fifth semester students of the BA Political Science programme at lkouniv.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 5, 2021 9:13 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Lucknow University BSW result: Visit the official website, lkouniv.ac.in, to download scorecards (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The University of Lucknow has announced results for third and fifth semester students of the BA Political Science programme. Students can visit the official website, lkouniv.ac.in, to check their results.

To download scorecards, students will have to login to the students’ portal with their ID number or university roll number. Follow the instructions to download mark sheets:

Steps To Download Lucknow University Result

  1. Go to the official website, lkouniv.ac.in

  2. Under UDRC login tab, click on ‘Students’ portal’

  3. Enter your student ID or university roll number

  4. Click on the results tab

  5. The ss marksheet will be displayed. Download it

Before this, the university had announced the results for third and fifth semester students of BA Political Science.

Recently, the university extended the last date to apply for admission to different programmes – UG, PG, B. El. Ed, BBA, BCA, MBA, MTTM, B. P. Ed, M. P. Ed, M. Ed – to May 31. Earlier, the last date to apply for these programmes was May 3.

The university said the decision to extend the application deadline has been taken keeping in view the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Application forms are available on the admission page of the official website.

