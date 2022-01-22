  • Home
Lucknow University, Affiliated Colleges To Be Closed Till January 30

Teaching-learning activities will continue online, the varsity release read

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 22, 2022 10:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Lucknow University will be closed till January 30
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The physical classes in the University of Lucknow and its affiliated colleges have been suspended till January 30. The university took the decision following a government order, in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state. Teaching-learning activities will continue online, the varsity release read.

The Uttar Pradesh government today announced to further close all educational institutions in the state- schools and colleges till January 30. The state government on January 5 directed to shut all schools, colleges in the state till January 16, which was further extended till January 23. Meanwhile, the schools can continue online classes for their students.

There are currently 95,866 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The total number of recoveries recorded so far in the state stood at 17,97,728. The cumulative death count stood at 23,022.

- With ANI Inputs

