Lucknow University, Affiliated Colleges Closed Till January 16

The University of Lucknow on January 8 announced that physical classes in the university campus and at affiliated colleges have been suspended from January 10 till January 16, 2022.

The decision was taken following a government order, in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Teaching-learning activities will continue online, the university said.

Though the university campus and affiliated colleges will be closed till January 16, exams scheduled for these days will continue as usual, the university said in a statement.

The university has also ordered strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs and health and safety guidelines during this period.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier this week ordered closure of schools for students of Classes 1 to 12 up to January 16. For children in Anganwadis, the government said although the classes have been discontinued, the distribution of food and rations will continue.

Schools can continue online classes for their students, the government said.

Schools will organise vaccination camps for students between 15 and 18 age groups. Students will be allowed to visit their schools to get vaccinated against Covid, it added.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The chief minister said there is no need to panic. “Alertness and caution are needed. People should be encouraged to wear masks, take vaccine and practice social distancing. This is the best first aid measure," he said.