  • Home
  • Education
  • Lucknow University, Affiliated Colleges Closed Till January 16

Lucknow University, Affiliated Colleges Closed Till January 16

The University of Lucknow on January 8 announced that physical classes in the university campus and at affiliated colleges have been suspended from January 10 till January 16, 2022.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 9, 2022 4:20 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

University Of Lucknow Announces Winter Break For Its Students
Lucknow University Extends Deadline For Direct Admission To BTech, MCA, BPharm Courses
Lucknow University To Resume Offline Classes For BCA 1st Semester Students From October 25
Lucknow University Declares Entrance Exam Results For UG Courses
University Of Lucknow Releases Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET) Dates; Detailed Schedule Here
University Of Lucknow Releases BA, BCA Results; Details Here
Lucknow University, Affiliated Colleges Closed Till January 16
Teaching-learning activities will continue online, the university said (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The University of Lucknow on January 8 announced that physical classes in the university campus and at affiliated colleges have been suspended from January 10 till January 16, 2022.

The decision was taken following a government order, in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Teaching-learning activities will continue online, the university said.

Though the university campus and affiliated colleges will be closed till January 16, exams scheduled for these days will continue as usual, the university said in a statement.

The university has also ordered strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs and health and safety guidelines during this period.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier this week ordered closure of schools for students of Classes 1 to 12 up to January 16. For children in Anganwadis, the government said although the classes have been discontinued, the distribution of food and rations will continue.

Schools can continue online classes for their students, the government said.

Schools will organise vaccination camps for students between 15 and 18 age groups. Students will be allowed to visit their schools to get vaccinated against Covid, it added.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The chief minister said there is no need to panic. “Alertness and caution are needed. People should be encouraged to wear masks, take vaccine and practice social distancing. This is the best first aid measure," he said.

Click here for more Education News
University of Lucknow, Lucknow Education News COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG Counselling 2021 From January 12: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
NEET PG Counselling 2021 From January 12: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
NEET PG 2021: NBE To Release Individual Scorecards Today; Updates On Counselling Schedule
NEET PG 2021: NBE To Release Individual Scorecards Today; Updates On Counselling Schedule
Nationwide School Closure Should Be Avoided Whenever Possible: UNICEF Chief
Nationwide School Closure Should Be Avoided Whenever Possible: UNICEF Chief
UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2020-21: Revised Merit List Released
UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2020-21: Revised Merit List Released
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Sample Paper Soon
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Sample Paper Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................