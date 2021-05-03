Image credit: Shutterstock Lucknow University: Application to UG, PG, PhD will end today

The University of Lucknow will conclude the application process for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD admission today, May 3. All those seeking admission in Lucknow University in UG, PG courses can visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in and submit their application form in online mode by the end of the day.

Lucknow University Admission 2021: How To Apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for Lucknow University admission 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Lucknow University-- lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Admission” tab

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the ‘Online form submission’ tab

Step 4: Read the guidelines carefully and click on the ‘I agree’ button

Step 5: Enter all the details and submit the registration form. Candidates will receive their login credentials on the registered mobile number and email ID provided at the time of registration.

Step 6: Login again and complete the application form and submit.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and download a copy of the duly-filled application form

If a candidate is unable to fill the application form in one sitting or somehow the process is interrupted, there is no need to register again. Applicants can login using the credentials sent on their mobile number and continue the process.

“Applicants are advised to check all the data they have entered before submitting the application fee. If there is some error they can edit it or start the entire process again. Once they have submitted the application fee the data submitted in the registration page cannot be edited under any circumstances,” the university has said.

Documents Required