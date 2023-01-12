Lucknow Schools Closed Amid Cold; To Go Online For Classes 9 to 12

Schools in Lucknow will remain closed till January 14

Schools in Lucknow will remain closed till January 14 in view of the cold wave situation. The Surya Pal Gangwar, District Magistrate, Lucknow, in a letter ordered schools up to Class 8 to remain shut till January 14 and to hold online classes for those students of Classes 9 to 12 who do not have their pre-board exams or practical exams from January 12 to January 14, 2023.

The DM Lucknow has directed schools to strictly adhere to the order. According to an order issued by the DM, "For students up to class 8, there will be a holiday till January 14, 2023. For the students of Class 9 to 12 who do not have Pre Board/Practical exams, the classes will be conducted online instead of calling them to school. If there is no online arrangement, holiday will be given to such students of Class 9 to 12.

Moreover, for Class 10 and Class 12 students who have Pre Board/Practical exams, the schools are ordered to make the following arrangements