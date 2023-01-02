  • Home
  • Education
  • Lucknow School Timings Change Amid Cold Wave; Will Open From 10 AM To 2 PM

Lucknow School Timings Change Amid Cold Wave; Will Open From 10 AM To 2 PM

The school timings in Lucknow district for classes 1 to 8 has been rescheduled from 10 am to 2 pm amid cold wave situation.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 2, 2023 11:55 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Punjab Government Extends Winter Holidays In Schools
Pre-Matric Scholarship 2022: Registration For Class 9, 10 Nagaland Students Ends Today
Lack Of Space A Hindrance In Opening More 'Specialised Excellence' Schools: Manish Sisodia
Education Highlights 2022: CUET's Rocky Debut, Delayed Academic Session, Return To Single Term Board Exams
No Dearth Of Talent In Delhi Government School Students: Manish Sisodia
Haryana Schools To Remain Closed From January 1 To 15 For Winter Break
Lucknow School Timings Change Amid Cold Wave; Will Open From 10 AM To 2 PM
Lucknow schools for classes 1 to 8 to open from 10 am to 2 pm
New Delhi:

The school timings in Lucknow district for classes 1 to 8 has been rescheduled from 10 am to 2 pm amid cold wave situation. The schedule in all private and government-aided schools will be implemented from today, January 2 and will be continued till January 10, 2023. Arun Kumar, District Basic Education Officer, Lucknow, in a letter ordered schools to function between 10 am to 2 pm from January 2 to January 10, 2023.

The District Basic Education Officer, Lucknow has directed schools to strictly adhere to the order. The decision has been taken after the approval of the District Magistrate, in view of the extreme cold wave. The authenticity of this order can be checked by the school management, parents/guardians and students on district's website-- lucknow.nic.in.

Also Read|| Uttar Pradesh School Timings To Change In View Of Cold Wave Situation

Earlier on December 21, Surya Pal Gangwar, District Magistrate, Lucknow, in a letter ordered schools to function between 10 am to 3 pm from December 21 to December 31, 2022, in view of the cold wave situation. The school timings in other districts of Uttar Pradesh have also been updated. Students and parents can check the related updates on district's website.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Punjab Government Extends Winter Holidays In Schools
Punjab Government Extends Winter Holidays In Schools
Andhra Pradesh SSC Time Table 2023 Out; Class 10 Board Exams From April 3
Andhra Pradesh SSC Time Table 2023 Out; Class 10 Board Exams From April 3
NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Today
NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Today
CBSE 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2023 Begins Today; Important Guidelines
CBSE 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2023 Begins Today; Important Guidelines
NID DAT 2023 Admit Card Today At Admissions.nid.edu
NID DAT 2023 Admit Card Today At Admissions.nid.edu
.......................... Advertisement ..........................