Lucknow School Timings Change Amid Cold Wave; Will Open From 10 AM To 2 PM

Lucknow schools for classes 1 to 8 to open from 10 am to 2 pm

The school timings in Lucknow district for classes 1 to 8 has been rescheduled from 10 am to 2 pm amid cold wave situation. The schedule in all private and government-aided schools will be implemented from today, January 2 and will be continued till January 10, 2023. Arun Kumar, District Basic Education Officer, Lucknow, in a letter ordered schools to function between 10 am to 2 pm from January 2 to January 10, 2023.

The District Basic Education Officer, Lucknow has directed schools to strictly adhere to the order. The decision has been taken after the approval of the District Magistrate, in view of the extreme cold wave. The authenticity of this order can be checked by the school management, parents/guardians and students on district's website-- lucknow.nic.in.

Also Read|| Uttar Pradesh School Timings To Change In View Of Cold Wave Situation

Earlier on December 21, Surya Pal Gangwar, District Magistrate, Lucknow, in a letter ordered schools to function between 10 am to 3 pm from December 21 to December 31, 2022, in view of the cold wave situation. The school timings in other districts of Uttar Pradesh have also been updated. Students and parents can check the related updates on district's website.