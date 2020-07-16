LSS Result, USS Result 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Releases Results @ keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the USS result and LSSC result today online. These scholarship exam results are available online at keralapareekshabhavan.in. Candidates would need their register number and date of birth to download their USS and LSS results from Pareeksha Bhavan website.

The LSS scholarship were held for Class 4 students who are attending schools afilliated to Kerala state syllabus.

Both the LSS and USS exams where held in February.

LSS exam was held for 80 marks while the LSS exam was conducted for 90 marks.

To be eligible for the LSS scholarship, students should get at least 48 marks while it is 90 marks for the USS scholarship.

When you check your the LSS and USS scholarship results, among the acronyms given in your results page, ES means eligible for scholarship, NS means not eligible for scholarship and Ab means absent.