Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the USS result and LSSC result today online. The results are available online at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jul 16, 2020 2:39 pm IST

New Delhi:

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the USS result and LSSC result today online. These scholarship exam results are available online at keralapareekshabhavan.in. Candidates would need their register number and date of birth to download their USS and LSS results from Pareeksha Bhavan website.

The LSS scholarship were held for Class 4 students who are attending schools afilliated to Kerala state syllabus.

Both the LSS and USS exams where held in February.

LSS exam was held for 80 marks while the LSS exam was conducted for 90 marks.

To be eligible for the LSS scholarship, students should get at least 48 marks while it is 90 marks for the USS scholarship.

LSS Result 2020: Direct link

Check your LSS result from this link:

LSS result 2020 direct link

USS Result 2020: Direct link

Check your USS result from this link:

LSS result 2020 direct link

When you check your the LSS and USS scholarship results, among the acronyms given in your results page, ES means eligible for scholarship, NS means not eligible for scholarship and Ab means absent.

