LSR, SRCC, Ramjas Colleges Releases 2nd Cut-Off List; Cut-Off Marks Drop

Admission at LSR, SRCC, Ramjas Colleges open; details here

The DU second cut-off list for admission to Delhi University’s undergraduate courses has been released today, October 9. Admission to most courses at Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Ramjas College is open for most courses.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

The Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), which had pegged the cut-offs for BA (Honours) Economics and Bcom (Honours) at 100 per cent, has reduced the cut-off marks to 99.75 per cent and 99.12 per cent, respectively, in the second list. In most cases, cut-off has dropped marginally.

At Ramjas College, the highest cut off score is 100 per cent for Political Science. The cut-off for the Economics programme is 99 per cent, same as 1st cut-off marks. For the BCom (Hons) programme, the cut-off also has remained the same as in the first list -- 99 per cent.

At Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) admission for Mathematics is closed in the second list for unreserved category, however, the admission is open for candidates belonging to reserved categories. For admission to Bsc (Honours) Statistics, the cut-off against the DU 2nd cut-off list is 99 per cent.

Students willing to change courses and colleges, also have the provision to change their choices and take admission against the 2nd cut-off list. To change DU colleges and courses, candidates have to withdraw their previous admission taken against 1st cut-off list at DU and select the new colleges and courses as per the eligibility.