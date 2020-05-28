LSAT—India 2020: Exam Date And Registration Extended By A Month, Test From July 19, Registration Till July 5

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose LSAT-India 2020 postponed

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced that the test date of LSAT-India will be postponed by one month “to help accommodate students preparing to sit for their remaining Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams scheduled between July 1 to 15.” The online LSAT—India will now be held from July 19.

Yusuf Abdul-Kareem, Vice President, LSAC, said: “By moving the testing period to the week of 19 July, we are accommodating the needs of students who need to sit for their CBSE board exams, and we can also help students be better prepared for the new LSAT—India online format.”

“The LSAT—India will be delivered in three time slots over four days starting July 19,” says the official statement.

Earlier, the LSAT-India was scheduled to start from July 14.

Online LSAT-India

Starting 19 July, LSAT will be administered using the artificial intelligence (AI) based remote proctored online test delivery system. This will allow candidates to take the test from the safety and comfort of their homes. Each candidate will be assigned a time slot. If any candidate faces technical problems during the test, he/she will have the opportunity to take the retest two or three days after the closing of the main testing window.

Meanwhile, LSAC will use this additional time available due to postponement of LSAT-India to make additional information available to candidates to address and ease their concerns on taking a testing in the online mode.

The candidates will be provided with all relevant information “to familiarize them on the test procedures, do’s and don’ts, and the test interface to help them get prepared for taking the test on the new format", says the statement.

Mr Yusuf said: “We have heard from many students and families that they are excited about the online LSAT—India, and the opportunity to test from the security of their own home.”

The candidates can get registered for LSAT-India at www.discoverlaw.in till July 5.

The official statement says, “Currently, the LSAT—India is the only law school admission test for multiple colleges that is available for safe online testing during the COVID-19 emergency.”

LSAT—India™ is a standardised test and the score obtained in the test is accepted by multiple law colleges across India for admissions into various undergraduate and postgraduate law courses.