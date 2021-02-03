LSAT India Registration Begins For Law Candidates

The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2021 has started the registration for entrance exam on its official website isac.org or discoverlaw.in. The students seeking admission into law schools situated in Australia, Canada, the United States and more participating countries must appear for this test. LSAT-India 2021 will be held on March 25 in online mode. LSAT entrance test will be conducted by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) and the board exam candidates of 2021 can also apply for the exam.

Steps to apply for LSAT 2021 India

Visit the official website discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT

Create a new account by entering details such as name, address, identity proof, email id and country’s name.

The candidate will receive a mail from LSAC on the registered email address.

They can use the login details to further access the LSAT application form

LSAT India is to be conducted twice a year in March and June. Students who want to improve their score can appear for the second time in June, which will be conducted on June 14 and the last date to register for the examination is June 4.

The LSAT 2021 was earlier rescheduled to June 14 to avoid any clash with the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE 2021.