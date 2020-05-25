LSAT - India Online Exam Registration Date Extended

LSAT-India online exam registration date has been extended

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has extended the registration date for the online LSAT exam. Students who wish to register for the online LSAT - India exam can do so latest by June 7. The LSAT examinations will be administered over several days starting from June 14 using an online test delivery system with artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to ensure the integrity and validity of the test.

After the registration concludes, all registrants will receive communication and a mock practice test to help them get prepared for taking the test on the online delivery format.

"We've seen very strong interest in our online June LSAT-India exam that students can take in the safety of their own homes," said Yusuf Abdul-Kareem, Vice President, LSAC. "We think it's so important that students be able to continue their education journeys despite the COVID-19 emergency, so we are very pleased to offer this safe and secure testing opportunity. Given the level of interest, we are extending the registration deadline so more students can take advantage of the new online format."

LSAT-India is a single test for admission to 12 different Indian law schools. The schools which accept the LSAT-India include:

Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University

JLU School of Law, Jagran Lakecity University

IFIM Law School

Vijaybhoomi School of Law, Vijaybhoomi University

SVKM's NMIMS Kirti P. Mehta School of Law

Hindustan School of Law, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Law

MIT-WPU Faculty of Law

UPES School of Law

Adamas University

VIT School of Law

Bennett University

Manav Rachna University

Eligible students can register for the LSAT-India exam on the official website, 'discoverlaw.in'.











