  • Home
  • Education
  • LSAT - India Online Exam Registration Date Extended

LSAT - India Online Exam Registration Date Extended

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has extended the registration date for the online LSAT exam. Students who wish to register for the online LSAT - India exam can do so latest by June 7.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: May 25, 2020 11:41 am IST

RELATED NEWS

BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board Matric Result Date, Time Updates
Lockdown 4: JKBOPEE Extends CET And PET Application Form Last Date Till June 15
Madhya Pradesh Board Allows Exam Centre Change For Students Stranded In Different Districts
CBSE Exam 2020: Board has Identified 12,000 More Examination Centres, says HRD Minister
Jharkhand Board Result 2020: Evaluation of Class 10, Class 12 Answer Sheets Starts On May 28; Results In June
NEET 2020 On July 26; Check Admit Card Updates Here
LSAT - India Online Exam Registration Date Extended
LSAT-India online exam registration date has been extended
New Delhi:

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has extended the registration date for the online LSAT exam. Students who wish to register for the online LSAT - India exam can do so latest by June 7. The LSAT examinations will be administered over several days starting from June 14 using an online test delivery system with artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to ensure the integrity and validity of the test.

After the registration concludes, all registrants will receive communication and a mock practice test to help them get prepared for taking the test on the online delivery format.

"We've seen very strong interest in our online June LSAT-India exam that students can take in the safety of their own homes," said Yusuf Abdul-Kareem, Vice President, LSAC. "We think it's so important that students be able to continue their education journeys despite the COVID-19 emergency, so we are very pleased to offer this safe and secure testing opportunity. Given the level of interest, we are extending the registration deadline so more students can take advantage of the new online format."

LSAT-India is a single test for admission to 12 different Indian law schools. The schools which accept the LSAT-India include:

  • Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University
  • JLU School of Law, Jagran Lakecity University
  • IFIM Law School
  • Vijaybhoomi School of Law, Vijaybhoomi University
  • SVKM's NMIMS Kirti P. Mehta School of Law
  • Hindustan School of Law, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Law
  • MIT-WPU Faculty of Law
  • UPES School of Law
  • Adamas University
  • VIT School of Law
  • Bennett University
  • Manav Rachna University

Eligible students can register for the LSAT-India exam on the official website, 'discoverlaw.in'.




Click here for more Education News
law exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board Matric Result Date, Time Updates
BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board Matric Result Date, Time Updates
Lockdown 4: JKBOPEE Extends CET And PET Application Form Last Date Till June 15
Lockdown 4: JKBOPEE Extends CET And PET Application Form Last Date Till June 15
Indian National Olympiad: IAPT Announces Dates For Junior And Senior Science Exams
Indian National Olympiad: IAPT Announces Dates For Junior And Senior Science Exams
Madhya Pradesh Board Allows Exam Centre Change For Students Stranded In Different Districts
Madhya Pradesh Board Allows Exam Centre Change For Students Stranded In Different Districts
CBSE Exam 2020: Board has Identified 12,000 More Examination Centres, says HRD Minister
CBSE Exam 2020: Board has Identified 12,000 More Examination Centres, says HRD Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................