LSAT India 2023 Registration Window Open; Apply At Discoverlaw.in

Image credit: Shutterstock LSAT India 2023 registration open for January and June session

LSAT 2023: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) is currently accepting applications for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2023 exam for the January and June sessions. The registration window was opened on November 10, 2022. Candidates can apply online for LSAT India 2023 by visiting the official website - discoverlaw.in. The last date to fill in the registration form for the January session is January 11, 2023 and for the June session is May 26, 2023.

Recommended: LSAT India Sample papers. Download Now

Latest: Everything you need to know About LSAT India Exam. Click Here for Free Download

Don't Miss: How to prepare for Top Law Entrance Exam 2023. Check Now

In order to register, candidates at first need to visit the official website and then click on the ‘Register for LSAT India’ link. After that create a profile on the test registration application and upload a photo. Candidates also need to upload an electronic copy of a valid photo id and pay the registration fees. Also Read || AILET 2023 Registration Extended Till November 20; Details Here

As per the LSAT 2023 paper pattern, the exam assesses critical thinking skills with three types of multiple-choice questions which include Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension.

LSAT India 2023 Registration Direct Link





LSAT India 2023: Key Dates

Events Dates Registration opens November 10, 2022 Registration closes for January 2023 LSAT India January 11, 2023 Test scheduling for January 2023 LSAT India December 12, 2022 - January 16, 2023 January 2023 LSAT India System Readiness check December 18, 2022 - January 18, 2023 January 2023 LSAT India January 22, 2023 Score card release for January LSAT India TBD Registration closes for June 2023 LSAT India May 26, 2023 Test scheduling for June 2023 LSAT India ﻿April 17 - May 29, 2023 June 2023 LSAT India System Readiness check April 20 - June 05, 2023 June 2023 LSAT India June 08 - June 11, 2023 Score card release for June 2023 LSAT India TBD





The exam is conducted by LSAC for admission to five-year LLB, three-year LLB and LLM programmes offered by over 20 law institutes in India.