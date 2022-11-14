  • Home
  • Education
  • LSAT India 2023 Registration Window Open; Apply At Discoverlaw.in

LSAT India 2023 Registration Window Open; Apply At Discoverlaw.in

Candidates can register for LSAT India 2023 January session till January 11, 2023 through the website - discoverlaw.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 14, 2022 12:13 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

LSAT India 2022: Registration Closes Tomorrow, Tests From June 22
Law School Admission Test (LSAT 2022) Rescheduled, Check Revised Exam Dates
LSAT India 2022 Result Declared; Important Details
LSAT India 2022: LSAC Announces 50+ Scholarships; Rs 2 Lakh For The Topper
Law School Admission Test, LSAT India 2022, In January, May; Registration Begins
LSAT India 2021 Result Announced; List Of 21 Toppers Released
LSAT India 2023 Registration Window Open; Apply At Discoverlaw.in
LSAT India 2023 registration open for January and June session
Image credit: Shutterstock

LSAT 2023: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) is currently accepting applications for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2023 exam for the January and June sessions. The registration window was opened on November 10, 2022. Candidates can apply online for LSAT India 2023 by visiting the official website - discoverlaw.in. The last date to fill in the registration form for the January session is January 11, 2023 and for the June session is May 26, 2023.

Recommended: LSAT India Sample papers. Download Now
LatestEverything you need to know About LSAT India Exam. Click Here for Free Download
Don't Miss: How to prepare for Top Law Entrance Exam 2023. Check Now

In order to register, candidates at first need to visit the official website and then click on the ‘Register for LSAT India’ link. After that create a profile on the test registration application and upload a photo. Candidates also need to upload an electronic copy of a valid photo id and pay the registration fees. Also Read || AILET 2023 Registration Extended Till November 20; Details Here

As per the LSAT 2023 paper pattern, the exam assesses critical thinking skills with three types of multiple-choice questions which include Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension.

LSAT India 2023 Registration Direct Link


LSAT India 2023: Key Dates

EventsDates
Registration opensNovember 10, 2022
Registration closes for January 2023 LSAT IndiaJanuary 11, 2023
Test scheduling for January 2023 LSAT IndiaDecember 12, 2022 - January 16, 2023
January 2023 LSAT India System Readiness checkDecember 18, 2022 - January 18, 2023
January 2023 LSAT IndiaJanuary 22, 2023
Score card release for January LSAT IndiaTBD
Registration closes for June 2023 LSAT IndiaMay 26, 2023
Test scheduling for June 2023 LSAT India﻿April 17 - May 29, 2023
June 2023 LSAT India System Readiness checkApril 20 - June 05, 2023
June 2023 LSAT IndiaJune 08 - June 11, 2023
Score card release for June 2023 LSAT IndiaTBD


The exam is conducted by LSAC for admission to five-year LLB, three-year LLB and LLM programmes offered by over 20 law institutes in India.

Click here for more Education News
Law School Admission Test for India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AILET 2023 Registration Extended Till November 20; Details Here
AILET 2023 Registration Extended Till November 20; Details Here
National Medical Commission No Longer Associated With These Three National Medical Awards
National Medical Commission No Longer Associated With These Three National Medical Awards
GATE 2023: Application Modification Window To Close Today At Gate.iitk.ac.in
GATE 2023: Application Modification Window To Close Today At Gate.iitk.ac.in
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Likely To Announce Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Likely To Announce Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today
Delhi University 3rd Allotment List 2022: Seat Acceptance Window Opens Today At Du.ac.in
Delhi University 3rd Allotment List 2022: Seat Acceptance Window Opens Today At Du.ac.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................