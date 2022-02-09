  • Home
LSAT India 2022 Result: Students who have appeared in the LSAT exam held on January 15 can check the result on the official website- discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT

LSAT India 2022 Result Declared; Important Details
Check LSAT India 2022 January result at discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT
Image credit: shutterstock.com

LSAT India 2022 Result: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) declared the results for LSAT-India 2022 on Wednesday (February 9). Students who have appeared in the LSAT exam held on January 15 can check the result on the official website- discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT. To access the LSAT 2022 scorecards, candidates have to login at the website and insert the credentials as required.

Law School Admission Test-India (LSAT) is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in colleges across the country.

The LSAT-India scorecards will also be shared with the participating law schools. The merit lists for admission to the UG and PG programmes at the institutes will be prepared on the basis of the scorecards shared. Candidates shortlisted can separately apply for admission to their preferred law schools. Admissions to most law colleges are given on the basis of LSAT-India merit cum preference.

LSAT-India 2022 Score Card: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website of Law School Admission Council, or LSAC- discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT
  2. Login with the credentials
  3. Insert the required information in the spaces provided
  4. Submit and access the LSAT 2021 score card
  5. Download, take a print out for further references.
Law School Admission Test for India
