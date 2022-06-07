  • Home
LSAT India 2022: Registration Closes Tomorrow, Tests From June 22

LSAT 2022: The last date for essay submission for the Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Essay Scholarship having first prize worth Rs 2 lakh is June 10.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 7, 2022 1:46 pm IST

LSAT India 2022 application ends tomorrow

The last date for applying to Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India exam is tomorrow, June 8. Candidates seeking admission to law schools can register online at the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) application link -- discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT. The LSAT India 2022 exam will be conducted in online remote-proctored mode from June 22. LSAT is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in colleges across the country.

“Students will be able to choose their date and time of the test from available slots and take the test from the comfort of their home,” read an LSAC statement.

The online remote proctored test will consist of questions from several sections including Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension. LSAT India score will be valid for a period of 5-years.

LSAT India 2022 -- Application Process

  • Visit the official website of LSAT India -- discoverlaw.in.
  • Click on “Register for India” link
  • Create an account by entering the details including name, email ID and programme opted
  • Verify and complete the LSAT India 2022 profile by entering all the relevant details
  • Upload passport size photo in the specified format
  • Submit the details and click on the “Apply Now” button.
  • Fill the application form by updating all the required details
  • Complete the LSAT India application process
  • Pay the LSAT India 2022 application fee and submit

The last date for essay submission for the Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Essay Scholarship having first prize worth Rs 2 lakh is June 10. Students can send an essay arguing for or against the topic “The impact of Social Media - Is it promoting inclusivity or widening the gap?” latest by 11:59 pm June 10.

As a first, LSAC will provide over 50 toppers scholarships for UG and PG students to ease the financial burden of earning a law degree. The scholarships would cover the tuition and boarding / hostel fees for the first year of law program at any LSAC Global Law Alliance college, the official statement added.

Law School Admission Test

