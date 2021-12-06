LSAT India 2022: LSAC Announces 50+ Scholarships; Rs 2 Lakh For The Topper

Image credit: Shutterstock LSAT India 2022 scholarship: Rs 2 lakh for the topper (representational)

LSAC Global, the Indian subsidiary of the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced that it will award 53 merit scholarships and 3 essay scholarships to students who take the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2022. The exam is scheduled for January and May, 2022.

LSAC Global Topper Scholarships will be awarded to students who score highest in the LSAT-India exam this year. The all India topper will get Rs 2 lakh.

The top 50 LSAT-India scorers who want to take admission to undergraduate programmes at LSAC Global Law Alliance colleges will be awarded these scholarships:

Topper: Rs 2 lakh Second highest scorer: Rs 1 lakh Third highest scorer: Rs 1 lakh Fourth and fifth highest scorers: Rs 50,000 each Sixth to 25th highest scorers: Rs25,000 each 25th - 50th highest scorers: Rs 15,000 each

In addition to these, LSAC will also award the 'Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Scholarship' to Law aspirants.

“The Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Scholarship is based on an essay competition. This year’s topic is “The impact of Social Media - Is it promoting inclusivity or widening the gap?”. Students need to write an essay arguing for or against the topic and send in their entry by 06 May, 2022 at discoverlawscholarship@lsac.org. The essay competition is applicable only for LSAT—India candidates applying to a full-time five year law programme at a LSAC Global Law Alliance College,” an official statement said.

“Each essay will be judged based on originality, relevance to topic, comprehensiveness, structure, analysis, understanding, interpretation and conclusions regarding diversity in the legal profession. The esteemed judges would be drawn from the legal fraternity represented by law practitioners, academia and policy makers,” it said.

The winners of the essay competition will receive three scholarships. The first rank holder will receive Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh each will be awarded to first and second runner ups. a) Winner: INR 2 Lacs only

“The scholarships would cover the tuition and boarding / hostel fees for the first year of a five-year law program at any LSAC Global Law Alliance college,” LSAC said.