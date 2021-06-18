LSAT India 2021 Result Announced; List Of 21 Toppers Released

LSAT India toppers list released

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) today announced that it successfully completed the administration of the LSAT—India 2021 with the release of the result. Due to the pandemic, LSAC developed an online, remotely proctored format for the LSAT—India which enabled students to appear for the exam from the comfort and safety of their homes.

No technical difficulties or challenges were reported in the administration of the LSAT—India conducted between May 29 to June 5.

The first administration of the LSAT—India 2021 was held on March 25, 2021, for which results were announced in April 2021.

Toppers for LSAT India 2021:

In the undergraduate group, there are 21 toppers this year across both March and May administration of LSAT—India:

1. Priyansh Dixit

2. Akshat Singh Rajput

3. Prem Vinod Parwani

4. Tejasswini L

5. Andrea Prince

6. Karthik J Lal

7. Aadya Narain

8. Yashaswini Singh

9. Sarthak Bansal

10. Vedika Chawla

11. Ranak Banerji

12. Farzeen Ajmalkhan

13. Nandini Tripathi

14. Pratham Anand Bahilani

15. Ayushman Jalan

16. Ramnit Kaur

17. Sukarm Sharma

18. Aaryan Dhasmana

19. Shivang Soni

20. Manhar Bansal

21. Yash Sameer Joshi

In the postgraduate group, Sandhu Muskan of Panchkula has scored the highest percentile across both March and May administration of LSAT—India.

Scholarships Announcements

The winners of the topper’s scholarship and the Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice scholarship will be announced in the next two weeks.

As done for the last three years, LSAC Global will be awarding the LSAT—India topper scholarship – which will award up to Rs 4 lakh to the LSAT—India 2021 test taker who achieves the highest result out of all candidates who have appeared for the LSAT—India 2021 in undergraduate group in either one of the administrations and takes admission into one of the colleges.

For the second year in a row, LSAC Global will award Shamnad Basheer access to justice scholarship - which will award up to Rs 4 lac to the LSAT—India 2021 test taker who sent the winning entry on the essay competition. This year, we have received more than 250 essay entries and an esteemed panel of judges drawn from academia and industry is currently reviewing these essays to decide the winning entry.

“Successful completion of LSAT—India 2021 in these challenging times will help students better manage the anxiety and stress which might arise from the uncertainty in admissions for the coming year. The fact that we were able to deliver the LSAT—India in an online, remotely proctored format, will enable students to continue their journey and for law schools to maintain continuity in the admission process for the coming academic year,” said LSAC Vice President Yusuf Abdul-Kareem.