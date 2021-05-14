LSAT India 2021: Registration For Law School Admission Test Ends Today

LSAT application window will close today

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) will close the registration for LSAT-India 2021 today, May 14. Candidates seeking admission to law schools can register online at discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT. The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) will be held in online remote-proctored mode from May 29, 2021. LSAT is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in colleges across the country.

The admission test will be held online as a remote-proctored test in several slots from May 29. LSAT will consist of questions from multiple sections including Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension. LSAT India score will be valid for a period of 5-years.

LSAT India 2021 -- Application Process

Step 1: Visit the official website of LSAT India -- discoverlaw.in.

Step 2: Click on “Register for India” link

Step 3: Create an account by entering the details including name, email ID and programme opted

Step 4: Verify your account using the email ID.

Step 5: Complete the LSAT India 2021 profile by entering all the relevant details.

Step 6: Upload passport size photo in the specified format

Step 7: Submit the details and click on the “Apply Now” button.

Step 8: Fill the application form by updating all the required details

Step 9: Complete the LSAT India application process

Step 10: Pay the LSAT India 2021 application fee

Applicants can prepare for the test using free materials from the Discover Law website (discoverlaw.in/prepare-for-the-test). They can also prepare with LSAC LawPrep, which is available on the official website. LSAT India scores are used by many law colleges in India as the entrance exam for admission to their law programmes.

Earlier, the council postponed the May attempt of LSAT 2021 to June in view of CBSE board exams.