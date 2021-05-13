LSAT-India 2021: Registration For Law Entrance Exam Ends Tomorrow

LSAT-India 2021 will begin on May 29 (representational)

Registration for the Law School Admission Test for India, or LSAT-India, will end tomorrow, May 14. The exam will be held in multiple days and several slots from May 29. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website, discoverlaw.in. The authorities had earlier moved the exam dates in view of CBSE Class 12 board exam postponement.

“In response to the postponement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations, LSAC Global is announcing that the June administration of the 2021 LSAT—India will be delivered over multiple days and slots starting 29 May 2021,” an official statement said.

“Due to uncertainty of the date for the board exams, which will not be announced until at least June 1, LSAC Global felt it was unfair for the current class of law school aspirants to have to put their exam preparations on hold. Most importantly, the date change assures students that the exam will not fall on concurrent dates, giving students the flexibility to adequately prepare for both examinations,” it added.

LSAT India scores are used by many law colleges in India. The list of colleges accepting LSAT India scores are available at https://www.discoverlaw.in/associated-law-college.

Students can prepare for the exam using materials from the Discover Law website, and with LSAC LawPrep, which is available on the official website.

The admission test will be held online as a remote-proctored test.