LSAT India 2021: Registration Begins, Exams From May 10, 2021

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has opened the registration for LSAT-India 2021. Candidates seeking admission to law schools can register online at discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT till April 20, 2021. The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) will be held in online remote-proctored mode from May 10, 2021. The admission test is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in colleges across the country.

“To enable students to pursue their education goals despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the LSAT-India test will be administered through an online test delivery system with artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to ensure the integrity and validity of the test. The LSAT-India test will be delivered in several days and slots starting May 10, 2021, to accommodate the large number of anticipated test takers,” read an LSAC statement.

The online remote proctored test will consist of questions from several sections including Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension. LSAT India score will be valid for a period of 5-years.

LSAT India 2021 -- Application Process

Step 1: Visit the official website of LSAT India -- discoverlaw.in.

Step 2: Click on “Register for India” link

Step 3: Create an account by entering the details including name, email ID and programme opted

Step 4: Verify your account using the email ID.

Step 5: Complete the LSAT India 2021 profile by entering all the relevant details.

Step 6: Upload passport size photo in the specified format

Step 7: Submit the details and click on the “Apply Now” button.

Step 8: Fill the application form by updating all the required details

Step 9: Complete the LSAT India application process

Step 10: Pay the LSAT India 2021 application fee