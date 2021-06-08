LSAT India 2021 Over, Scores To Be Released By June Third Week

LSAT 2021 scores will be released by June third week

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has successfully conducted the LSAT—India 2021 in an online remote proctored mode. The LSAT India 2021 was held in multiple slots from May 29 to June 5. Over 5,200 law college aspirants took the LSAT India 2021 exam held for over five days and 15 slots. The scores will be released by the third week of June.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, LSAC developed an online, remotely proctored format for the LSAT—India which enabled students to appear for the exam from the comfort and safety of their homes.

“No technical difficulties or challenges were reported in the administration of the LSAT—India and students and law colleges are now able to continue their admission cycle,” the official statement said.

“Successful completion of LSAT—India 2021 in these tumultuous times will help students better manage the anxiety and stress which might arise from the uncertainty in admissions for the coming year. The fact that we were able to deliver the LSAT—India in an online, remotely proctored format, will enable students to continue their journey and for law schools to maintain continuity in the admission process for the coming academic year,” said LSAC Vice President Yusuf Abdul-Kareem.

LSAT—India is a standardized test adopted as an admission criterion by multiple law colleges across India. LSAT—India is specially created for admission to law schools in India by the Law School Admission Council, USA (LSAC).