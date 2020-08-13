LSAT India 2020 Result Declared; Check Details Here

The Law School Admission Council, or LSAC,has declared the LSAT-India 2020 results. Students who took the remotely-proctored LSAT exam between July 19 and July 26 can check their results on the official website of LSAC -- discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT. To access the results, candidates have to login at the website and insert the credentials as required.

Law School Admission Test-India, or LSAT, is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in colleges across the country. The scores of LSAT India are accepted by many private law colleges including Jindal Global Law School, JLU School of Law, Jagran Lakecity University and Alliance University.

The LSAT-India scorecards have been shared with the participating law schools. The merit lists for admission to the UG and PG programmes at the institutes will be prepared on the basis of the scorecards shared. Candidates shortlisted can separately apply for admission to their preferred law schools. Admissions to most law colleges are given on the basis of LSAT-India merit cum preference.

To Check LSAT-India 2020 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Law School Admission Council --discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT

Step 2: Login with the credentials

Step 3: Insert the required information in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and access the LSAT-India 2020 result