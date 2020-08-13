  • Home
  • Education
  • LSAT India 2020 Result Declared; Check Details Here

LSAT India 2020 Result Declared; Check Details Here

The result of Law School Admission Test, or LSAT - India, has been declared. The exam conducting body, LSAC, website has hosted the LSAT 2020 results.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 13, 2020 11:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

LSAT 2020: Registration Open Till July 10, Tests from July 19
LSAT—India 2020: Exam Date And Registration Extended By A Month, Test From July 19, Registration Till July 5
LSAT - India Online Exam Registration Date Extended
CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Application For Classes 10 And 12 Starts
CBSE Class 12: Optional Exams In September; Application Open Till August 22
Gear Up For JEE Main 2021 With These Preparation Tips
LSAT India 2020 Result Declared; Check Details Here
LSAT India 2020 Result Declared; Check Details Here
New Delhi:

The Law School Admission Council, or LSAC,has declared the LSAT-India 2020 results. Students who took the remotely-proctored LSAT exam between July 19 and July 26 can check their results on the official website of LSAC -- discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT. To access the results, candidates have to login at the website and insert the credentials as required.

Law School Admission Test-India, or LSAT, is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in colleges across the country. The scores of LSAT India are accepted by many private law colleges including Jindal Global Law School, JLU School of Law, Jagran Lakecity University and Alliance University.

The LSAT-India scorecards have been shared with the participating law schools. The merit lists for admission to the UG and PG programmes at the institutes will be prepared on the basis of the scorecards shared. Candidates shortlisted can separately apply for admission to their preferred law schools. Admissions to most law colleges are given on the basis of LSAT-India merit cum preference.

To Check LSAT-India 2020 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Law School Admission Council --discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT

Step 2: Login with the credentials

Step 3: Insert the required information in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and access the LSAT-India 2020 result

Click here for more Education News
Law School Admission Test for India Law School Admission Test for India for LLM Law School Admission Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Application For Classes 10 And 12 Starts
CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Application For Classes 10 And 12 Starts
CBSE Class 12: Optional Exams In September; Application Open Till August 22
CBSE Class 12: Optional Exams In September; Application Open Till August 22
NIFT Students Protest High Fees During Pandemic
NIFT Students Protest High Fees During Pandemic
Over 10,000 Apply For IIT Madras' Online BSc In Programming And Data Science
Over 10,000 Apply For IIT Madras' Online BSc In Programming And Data Science
Maharashtra: Apply For Foreign Education Scholarships For Scheduled Caste Students Till August 28
Maharashtra: Apply For Foreign Education Scholarships For Scheduled Caste Students Till August 28
.......................... Advertisement ..........................