LSAT 2021: Registration Deadline Extended Till Tomorrow

LSAC has extended the registration deadline for the LSAT 2021 until tomorrow

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has extended the registration deadline for the LSAT 2021 until tomorrow, May 16, 2021, allowing an extra 48 hours for students to sign up for the online remotely-proctored exam to be administered in the week starting May 29.

Due to the uncertainty of the exam dates for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, LSAC Global announced last month that the LSAT India 2021 would be moved to May so that aspiring law college students could continue their law school admission process without interruptions. As a result, a total of 30 top law colleges in India are accepting LSAT 2021 scores as part of the admission criteria.

Because the LSAT 2021 is administered in an online, remotely proctored format, students can appear for the exam from the comfort and safety of their homes.

“We felt very strongly that regardless of the extraordinary circumstances caused by the COVID emergency, students needed a path to continue their law school application process. The fact that we are able to deliver the LSAT—India in an online, remotely proctored format, enables students to continue their journey and for law schools to maintain continuity in the admission process for the start of the academic year,” said LSAC Vice President Yusuf Abdul-Kareem.