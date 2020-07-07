LSAT 2020: Registration Open Till July 10, Tests from July 19

LSAT-India 2020: Registration Open Till July 10, Tests from July 19

The Law School Admission Council, or LSAC,has re-opened registration for LSAT-India 2020. Those interested can register till July 10. Students can apply for the online remote-proctored admission test on the official website of the council -- www.discoverlaw.in. The council has also provided an additional date, July 26, for holding LSAT-India 2020 in online remote-proctored mode.

Law School Admission Test-India, or LSAT-India, is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in colleges across the country.

Earlier, the online application process for the Law School Admission Test was till July 5.

A statement issued by LSAC said: “LSAT—India would be administered on an additional day – July 26 as well, for the candidates impacted by the postponement or cancellation of various law entrance exams in the country.”

Online LSAT- India

The admission test will be conducted from July 19 to July 26. The LSAT 2020 will be held using the remote-proctored online mode. This will allow candidates to take the test from the safety and comfort of their homes. Each registered LSAT candidate will be assigned a specific time slot.

The LSAC statement added: “We urge students wishing to take the online LSAT—India from the comfort and security of their own home to register as soon as possible at www.discoverlaw.in and no later than 10 July."