LSAT India 2021 Score Card Released; Check Details Here

LSAT scorecards released at discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT

The Law School Admission Council, or LSAC, has released the LSAT India 2021 scorecards. Students who took the remotely-proctored LSAT between May 29 and June 5 can download and access their scorecards on the official website of LSAC -- discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT. To access the LSAT 2021 scorecards, candidates have to login at the website and insert the credentials as required.

Law School Admission Test-India (LSAT) is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in colleges across the country.

The LSAT-India scorecards will also be shared with the participating law schools. The merit lists for admission to the UG and PG programmes at the institutes will be prepared on the basis of the scorecards shared. Candidates shortlisted can separately apply for admission to their preferred law schools. Admissions to most law colleges are given on the basis of LSAT-India merit cum preference.

To Check LSAT-India 2021 Score Cards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Law School Admission Council, or LSAC, -- -- discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT

Step 2: Login with the credentials

Step 3: Insert the required information in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and access the LSAT 2021 score card