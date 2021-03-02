  • Home
LSAC Global Announces New Merit Scholarships For LSAT-India 2021 Candidates

The merit scholarships, Topper Scholarship to the student who achieves the best score in LSAT India and Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Scholarship for the best essay among the LSAT India test takers.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 2, 2021 1:53 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Law School Admission Council - Global (LSAG - Global) has announced merit scholarships for students taking LSAT 2021. Law School Admission Test (LSAT) will be held in March and June this year. The merit scholarships, Topper Scholarship to the student who achieves the best score in LSAT India and Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Scholarship for the best essay among the LSAT India test takers.

“Through these scholarships, LSAC Global (LSAG) looks forward to opening doors and providing increased opportunities for talented students and law school aspirants in India, thus carrying on our mission to promote diversity, access, and equity in legal education,” said Yusuf Abdul Kareem, Vice President of Emerging Markets at LSAC.

Apart from these scholarships, LSAC Global Law Alliance colleges individually offer scholarships to LSAT - India takers taking admissions into their respective colleges, thus easing out some of the financial pressure off the students in pursuing a career in law, an official statement said.

The Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Scholarship was instituted by the council last year to honor the memory of the visionary and influential lawyer - Professor Dr Shamnad Basheer. The scholarship is based on an essay competition among LSAT - India test takers. This year’s topic is “How might the introduction of artificial intelligence in the legal profession mitigate bias, increase access to justice, and promote diversity in the society.”

Students have to write an essay arguing for or against the topic and send their entries by June 15, 2021. Each essay, an official statement says, will be judged based on originality, relevance to topic, comprehensiveness, structure, analysis, understanding, interpretation, and conclusions regarding diversity in the legal profession.

The winners of the LSAC Global Scholarship will receive an award of up to Rs 4 lakh to cover the tuition and boarding or hostel fees for the first year of the five-year law program at any LSAC Global Law Alliance college. The unutilised amount from the first year can be rolled over to the subsequent years.

