LSAC To Administer LSAT-India From May 2021 For Law School Aspirants

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced plans to administer the 2021 LSAT-India over two weeks starting May 10, 2021, with an online format which will allow law school aspirants to take the test in the safety and convenience of their own homes.

To enable students to pursue their education goals despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the LSAT-India test will be administered through an online test delivery system with artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to ensure the integrity and validity of the test. The LSAT-India test will be delivered on several days and slots starting May 10, 2021, to accommodate the large number of anticipated test takers.

Speaking about the LSAT-India 2021 test, LSAC’s President and CEO Kellye Testy said, “We are committed to ensuring that students can pursue their educational goals despite the ongoing pandemic. We made the switch from the traditional paper-and-pencil test to an online in-home test last spring in response to the COVID-19 emergency. Thousands of students successfully took the online 2020 LSAT-India this summer, and we are using that experience to make the 2021 LSAT-India even better for students. The LSAT-India is accepted by a large and growing number of top law schools all across India, so it’s a great choice for students who want to maximise their law school opportunities.”

Students can register for the LSAT-India 2021 by visiting discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test.

Students who register prior to 15 Jan 2021 will pay the special early-bird price of INR 3499. Students who register after 15 Jan 2021 will pay the standard price of INR 3799.

As a resource for students and parents, LSAC will be hosting a series of webinars featuring top Indian and international legal education leaders and students who took the LSAT—India in previous years as part of their law school admission process. The first webinar “Global Perspectives in Law: From India and Beyond” will be scheduled on 17 November to help parents and students understand the benefits of global legal education and to highlight the academic and professional opportunities available to students.

LSAT—India is one of the leading entrance tests for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in India. Please visit DiscoverLaw.in for a complete list of law schools that accept LSAT—India scores as one of their key admissions criteria.

After the closure of registration period, candidates will receive scheduling details and instructions on how to take the online test to ensure a seamless experience. LSAC will provide additional information about the online LSAT—India in the weeks ahead.