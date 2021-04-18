  • Home
The deputy commissioner of a district can order the closure of the lower primary schools and pre-primary schools if the active COVID-19 cases cross the 100-mark.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 18, 2021 7:54 pm IST | Source: PTI

Assam LP schools to be shut in districts with 100+covid cases (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guwahati:

Lower primary (LP) schools in the Assam districts that have more than a hundred active COVID-19 cases will be shut, officials said on Sunday.

The deputy commissioner of a district can order the closure of the lower primary schools and pre-primary schools if the active cases cross the 100-mark, they said.

The decision was taken considering the steady rise in the number of active COVID-19 cases in some districts, they added.

An order to implement the decision was issued on Saturday and it will remain in force up to May 8 or until further directions, they said.

However, in the districts where the active cases are below the 100-mark, the lower primary schools (Classes 1 to 5) and pre-primary schools will function as per the guidelines issued by the Education Department in December last year, officials said.

Education News COVID-19
