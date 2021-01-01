Low Scores In CAT 2020? Check List Of B-Schools Where You Can Apply
IIM Indore will soon announce the CAT 2020 result. Check this list of Management institutes that will accept low CAT percentile.
IIM Indore conducted the Common Admission Test on November 29 and the result will be announced in January. The authorities had released the final CAT 2020 answer key on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Most of the candidates must have already estimated their CAT score. Those who couldn’t perform well in the CAT 2020 exam still stand a chance to make it to MBA schools.
These B-schools may not fall in IIMs category but are well-reputed for the education imparted. Here is the complete list of B-schools that accept low CAT percentiles.
MBA Colleges Accepting Low CAT Percentile
College Name and City
Admission Criteria
IBS Hyderabad
CAT/ NMAT by GMAC/ GMAT/IBSAT
GITAM Hyderabad Business School
CAT/XAT/ MAT/GMAT
Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad
MAT/ CAT/XAT/CMAT/ATMA/GMAT
Galgotias, Greater Noida
UPSEE/ CAT/MAT
JIMS Rohini 19, New Delhi
MAT/ CAT/XAT/CMAT/ATMA
Asia Pacific, New Delhi
MAT/ CAT/XAT/CMAT/ATMA/GMAT
IIHMR, Jaipur
MAT/ CAT/ XAT/CMAT/ATMA/GMAT
/IIHMR-U MAT
JIMS Kalkaji, New Delhi
MAT/ CAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ ATMA
Acharya School of Management
MAT/ CMAT/ PGCET/ KMAT
Presidency University
MAT/ CAT/ XAT/ KMAT/ CMAT
ISM Patna, Patna
CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT
LPU MBA, Phagwara
CAT/ LPUNEST/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT
FLAME MBA, Pune
CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/MAH-CET
Ajeenkya MBA, Pune
CAT/ ACET (ADYPU Common Entrance Test)
IES Management college and research centre, Mumbai
MAT/ CAT/XAT/CMAT/ATMA/GMAT/ MAH-CET
SDA Bocconi, Mumbai
CAT/ NMAT by GMAC/ GMAT/ GRE or take the Bocconi Test
IIMS Pune
CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ ATMA
ITM Mumbai, Navi Mumbai
CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ ATMA
How to apply to MBA colleges with low CAT 2020 scores?
Candidates are required to visit the respective official website of the MBA institute they desire to apply for. Once the CAT 2020 result is declared, candidates will have to upload their scores. Shortlisted candidates will be called for further selection rounds.
In order to make it to the final admission, candidates will be required to appear in group discussion, personal interview and written ability test conducted by a particular institute.