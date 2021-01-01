Low Scores In CAT 2020? Check List Of B-Schools Where You Can Apply

IIM Indore conducted the Common Admission Test on November 29 and the result will be announced in January. The authorities had released the final CAT 2020 answer key on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Most of the candidates must have already estimated their CAT score. Those who couldn’t perform well in the CAT 2020 exam still stand a chance to make it to MBA schools.

These B-schools may not fall in IIMs category but are well-reputed for the education imparted. Here is the complete list of B-schools that accept low CAT percentiles.

MBA Colleges Accepting Low CAT Percentile

College Name and City Admission Criteria IBS Hyderabad CAT/ NMAT by GMAC/ GMAT/IBSAT GITAM Hyderabad Business School CAT/XAT/ MAT/GMAT Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad MAT/ CAT/XAT/CMAT/ATMA/GMAT Galgotias, Greater Noida UPSEE/ CAT/MAT JIMS Rohini 19, New Delhi MAT/ CAT/XAT/CMAT/ATMA Asia Pacific, New Delhi MAT/ CAT/XAT/CMAT/ATMA/GMAT IIHMR, Jaipur MAT/ CAT/ XAT/CMAT/ATMA/GMAT /IIHMR-U MAT JIMS Kalkaji, New Delhi MAT/ CAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ ATMA Acharya School of Management MAT/ CMAT/ PGCET/ KMAT Presidency University MAT/ CAT/ XAT/ KMAT/ CMAT ISM Patna, Patna CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT LPU MBA, Phagwara CAT/ LPUNEST/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT FLAME MBA, Pune CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/MAH-CET Ajeenkya MBA, Pune CAT/ ACET (ADYPU Common Entrance Test) IES Management college and research centre, Mumbai MAT/ CAT/XAT/CMAT/ATMA/GMAT/ MAH-CET SDA Bocconi, Mumbai CAT/ NMAT by GMAC/ GMAT/ GRE or take the Bocconi Test IIMS Pune CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ ATMA ITM Mumbai, Navi Mumbai CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ ATMA

How to apply to MBA colleges with low CAT 2020 scores?

Candidates are required to visit the respective official website of the MBA institute they desire to apply for. Once the CAT 2020 result is declared, candidates will have to upload their scores. Shortlisted candidates will be called for further selection rounds.

In order to make it to the final admission, candidates will be required to appear in group discussion, personal interview and written ability test conducted by a particular institute.