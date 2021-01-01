  • Home
  • Education
  • Low Scores In CAT 2020? Check List Of B-Schools Where You Can Apply

Low Scores In CAT 2020? Check List Of B-Schools Where You Can Apply

IIM Indore will soon announce the CAT 2020 result. Check this list of Management institutes that will accept low CAT percentile.

Education | Written By Prerna Goel | Updated: Jan 1, 2021 3:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CAT 2020 Final Answer Key Released; Check Details Here
IIM Admission Criteria: Know About CAT 2020 Cut-Off, Selection Process
CAT 2020 Answer Key: Window For Raising Objections Closes Today At 5 pm
CAT Official Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Check How To Raise Objections
CAT 2020 Answer Key Released; Raise Objection Till December 11
CAT 2020 Answer Key Today At Iimcat.ac.in; Details Here
Low Scores In CAT 2020? Check List Of B-Schools Where You Can Apply
Low Scores In CAT 2020? Check List Of B-Schools Where You Can Apply
New Delhi:

IIM Indore conducted the Common Admission Test on November 29 and the result will be announced in January. The authorities had released the final CAT 2020 answer key on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Most of the candidates must have already estimated their CAT score. Those who couldn’t perform well in the CAT 2020 exam still stand a chance to make it to MBA schools.

These B-schools may not fall in IIMs category but are well-reputed for the education imparted. Here is the complete list of B-schools that accept low CAT percentiles.

MBA Colleges Accepting Low CAT Percentile

College Name and City

Admission Criteria

IBS Hyderabad

CAT/ NMAT by GMAC/ GMAT/IBSAT

GITAM Hyderabad Business School

CAT/XAT/ MAT/GMAT

Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad

MAT/ CAT/XAT/CMAT/ATMA/GMAT

Galgotias, Greater Noida

UPSEE/ CAT/MAT

JIMS Rohini 19, New Delhi

MAT/ CAT/XAT/CMAT/ATMA

Asia Pacific, New Delhi

MAT/ CAT/XAT/CMAT/ATMA/GMAT

IIHMR, Jaipur

MAT/ CAT/ XAT/CMAT/ATMA/GMAT

/IIHMR-U MAT

JIMS Kalkaji, New Delhi

MAT/ CAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ ATMA

Acharya School of Management

MAT/ CMAT/ PGCET/ KMAT

Presidency University

MAT/ CAT/ XAT/ KMAT/ CMAT

ISM Patna, Patna

CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT

LPU MBA, Phagwara

CAT/ LPUNEST/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT

FLAME MBA, Pune

CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/MAH-CET

Ajeenkya MBA, Pune

CAT/ ACET (ADYPU Common Entrance Test)

IES Management college and research centre, Mumbai

MAT/ CAT/XAT/CMAT/ATMA/GMAT/ MAH-CET

SDA Bocconi, Mumbai

CAT/ NMAT by GMAC/ GMAT/ GRE or take the Bocconi Test

IIMS Pune

CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ ATMA

ITM Mumbai, Navi Mumbai

CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ ATMA

How to apply to MBA colleges with low CAT 2020 scores?

Candidates are required to visit the respective official website of the MBA institute they desire to apply for. Once the CAT 2020 result is declared, candidates will have to upload their scores. Shortlisted candidates will be called for further selection rounds.

In order to make it to the final admission, candidates will be required to appear in group discussion, personal interview and written ability test conducted by a particular institute.

Click here for more Education News
Common Admission Test Common Admission Test results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT 2021: Registration Begins; Application Window Open Until March 31
CLAT 2021: Registration Begins; Application Window Open Until March 31
Schools, Pre-University Colleges Reopen For Students In Karnataka
Schools, Pre-University Colleges Reopen For Students In Karnataka
‘CBSE Board Exams In May To Create Chaos, Hamper Academic Session’, Say Teachers
‘CBSE Board Exams In May To Create Chaos, Hamper Academic Session’, Say Teachers
CEED, UCEED 2021 Admit Card Today, Here’s How To Download
CEED, UCEED 2021 Admit Card Today, Here’s How To Download
Jamia Millia Islamia University To Organise Online Competition For Start-Ups
Jamia Millia Islamia University To Organise Online Competition For Start-Ups
.......................... Advertisement ..........................