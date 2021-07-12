‘Wasting Doctors’ Lives’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Centre For Delay In NEET MDS Counselling

Image credit: Shutterstock A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hrishikesh Roy heard the case today (representational)

The Supreme Court of India has slammed the Centre over delay in the release of counselling dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS. The top court has directed the Centre to decide ‘within a week’ on the date of counselling. A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hrishikesh Roy heard the case today. The government is wasting the lives of doctors and it is a loss to the country, the Supreme Court said.

The dental doctors had appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS conducted on December 16 last year by the National Board of Examination (NBE) for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery (MDS) course. The results were announced on December 31, 2020.

The top court was hearing petitions filed by a group of doctors over delay in conducting medical counselling for admission to dental courses.

During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud said, “When are you going to do the counselling. Government is dilly dallying over this. You have to hold and complete for MDS NEET. They are qualified BDS doctors and wasting their lives. Allow these doctors. What a loss to India. You are not allowing PG students to complete their studies.”

In response to this question, Centre replied that delay is due to Madras High Court’s judgement on quota and a committee has been formed to work out the quota.

"Madras HC order is in October. Now we are in July," Justice Chandrachud said.

Petitioner's Lawyer Vikas Singh told the court that counselling needs to be held in virtual mode considering the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

In its order, the Supreme Court said, "We expect an expeditious decision will be taken within a week when Centre proposes counselling for the students MDS NEET results declared on dec 31, 2020. We hope the Centre is conscious of the serious consequences faced by these students as a result of the long delay of counselling."