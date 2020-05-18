  • Home
  • Education
  • Long Wait For Northeast Delhi Students Over As CBSE Announces Datesheet For Remaining Board Exams

Long Wait For Northeast Delhi Students Over As CBSE Announces Datesheet For Remaining Board Exams

The announcement of the date sheet for pending Class 10 and 12 exams by the CBSE on Monday ended the uncertainty looming over northeast Delhi students for whom the board examinations had to be postponed twice this year.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: May 18, 2020 9:56 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Carry Sanitiser, Wear Mask: CBSE To Examinees As It Announces Date Sheet For Remaining Papers
CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet For Remaining Papers Released
CBSE To Release Datesheet For Remaining Board Exams Tomorrow
Lockdown 4: CLAT 2020 Online Application Form Deadline Extended till July 1
Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams To Be Held In May
Remaining Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams From May 26: Chief Minister
Long Wait For Northeast Delhi Students Over As CBSE Announces Datesheet For Remaining Board Exams
In February, the northeast part of the national capital was rocked by violence in which 53 people were killed and over 200 injured.

The announcement of the date sheet for pending Class 10 and 12 exams by the CBSE on Monday ended the uncertainty looming over northeast Delhi students for whom the board examinations had to be postponed twice this year. While Class 12 exams will be conducted across the country, the Class 10 exams are only pending in northeast Delhi, where they could not be held due to violence sparked by protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

According to CBSE officials, Class 10 exams will be held on four days.

"The Class 10 exams will be staggered on four dates, starting July 1. The first paper will be of Social Sciences, while the next day students will be required to appear in Science exam.

"On July 10, exams will be conducted for both courses of Hindi, and on July 15 for both courses of English," CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

For Class 12, in North East Delhi, Physics exam will be held on July 3, Accountancy (July 4), Chemistry (July 6), English (July 8) and Political Science (July 14). On July 15, four Class 12 exams have been scheduled in North East Delhi -- Mathematics, Economics, History and Biology.

In February, the northeast part of the national capital was rocked by violence in which 53 people were killed and over 200 injured.

The areas worst affected in the violence included Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

In view of the violence, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed exams at over 80 centres in northeast Delhi area till February 29.

The board had announced a fresh schedule, according to which Class 12 exams in the area were supposed to begin on March 31 and conclude on April 14, while exams for class 10 were scheduled from March 21 to March 30.

However, the exams had to be again postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 12 Exam CBSE Class 10 Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Lockdown 4: CLAT 2020 Online Application Form Deadline Extended till July 1
Lockdown 4: CLAT 2020 Online Application Form Deadline Extended till July 1
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Remain Closed Till May 31: Registrar
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Remain Closed Till May 31: Registrar
COVID-19 Lockdown: Maharashtra School Association Demands Interest-Free Loans To Pay Teachers
COVID-19 Lockdown: Maharashtra School Association Demands Interest-Free Loans To Pay Teachers
Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams To Be Held In May
Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams To Be Held In May
Remaining Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams From May 26: Chief Minister
Remaining Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams From May 26: Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................