Lok Sabha Passes Gati Shakti Bill

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to convert the National Rail and Transportation University into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, an autonomous central university.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 3, 2022 7:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

National Rail And Transportation Institute (NRTI) Admission Deadline Extended
Indian Railways Launches BTech, MBA, MSc Programmes; Details Here
AMU Drops Works Of 2 Islamic Scholars From Syllabus Following Allegation Of 'Objectionable' Content
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022: First Cut-Off List Out; How To Check
IIM Lucknow Opens Applications For Executive Program In AI For Business
Academic Council Nod To Scheme Allowing Students Of Other Universities To Take Up Courses In Delhi University
Lok Sabha Passes Gati Shakti Bill
Lok Sabha passes Gati Shakti Bill
Image credit: Careers360
New Delhi:

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to convert the National Rail and Transportation University, a deemed-to-be-university, into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, an autonomous central university.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, which also seeks to expand the scope of the University from beyond the railways to cover the entire transport sector to support the ambitious growth and modernisation in the field, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded to the debate.

Click here for more Education News
Lok Sabha Dharmendra Pradhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Kolkata School To Launch Its Own Nano-Satellite
Kolkata School To Launch Its Own Nano-Satellite
AMU Drops Works Of 2 Islamic Scholars From Syllabus Following Allegation Of 'Objectionable' Content
AMU Drops Works Of 2 Islamic Scholars From Syllabus Following Allegation Of 'Objectionable' Content
Odisha Mulls Upgrading High Schools To Check Dropout Rate
Odisha Mulls Upgrading High Schools To Check Dropout Rate
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022: First Cut-Off List Out; How To Check
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022: First Cut-Off List Out; How To Check
IIM Lucknow Opens Applications For Executive Program In AI For Business
IIM Lucknow Opens Applications For Executive Program In AI For Business
.......................... Advertisement ..........................