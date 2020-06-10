  • Home
  • Education
  • No Online Classes For Children Till Class 5, Says Karnataka Government

No Online Classes For Children Till Class 5, Says Karnataka Government

Amid complaints about conduct of virtual classes, the Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to stop online classes for children from Kindergarten (KG) to class 5.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 10, 2020 9:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; All Students Promoted
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh HP Board 10th Result Likely To Be Announced Today; How To Check
Tuition Fees Halved In Government-Run Schools of Meghalaya
Himachal Pradesh (HPBOSE) Class 10th Result Not Today
Gujarat Board 10th Results 2020 To Be Released On June 9
Himachal Pradesh (HPBOSE) 10th Class Result Today
No Online Classes For Children Till Class 5, Says Karnataka Government
Lockdown News: No Online Classes For Children Till Class 5, Says Karnataka Government
Bengaluru:

Amid complaints about conduct of virtual classes, the Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to stop online classes for children from Kindergarten (KG) to class 5. "Two decisions have been taken-online classes for LKG, UKG and primary classes should be stopped immediately. Also, collecting fees in the name of online classes should be stopped immediately," Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar told reporters here.

He said, several complaints have been received regarding online classes, and he held discussions with experts, a body of private educational institutions and officials in this regard, and everyone was of the opinion that online classes cannot be an alternative to physical classes.

Discussions were also held on how to engage children during this period, with no clarity over the reopening of schools, he said.

A committee has been constituted under the leadership of Prof M K Sridhar to prepare guidelines on how to engage students and increase their knowledge, the minister said.

There has been pressure on the government to act, as parents have been complaining about online classes conducted by private schools even for kindergarten kids.

Further stating that the government had already issued a circular asking educational institutions not to hike fees on humanitarian grounds considering financial constraints of several people due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, Mr Kumar said, if schools decide to reduce the fees amount, it will be a "very welcome move."

He noted that from June 25 SSLC (Class 10) exams were starting.

Before taking the decision he had consulted people from all walks of life, experts, representatives of political parties, the minister said.

"From June 25 to July 4, the exams will be held and safety of children is our utmost priority and we are taking all necessary steps in this regard.

Preparations for the exams are on in all districts, micro-level planning is being done," he said, adding that Health, Transport and Home Departments have joined hands with Education department in this regard.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka government online classes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
“Putting Students’ Lives At Peril”: Parents Plea In Supreme Court To Quash CBSE Exam
“Putting Students’ Lives At Peril”: Parents Plea In Supreme Court To Quash CBSE Exam
IITs, IISc Bangalore Among Top 200 In QS World University Rankings
IITs, IISc Bangalore Among Top 200 In QS World University Rankings
COVID-19: We Are Considering A ‘Blended Learning’ Option, Says UGC Chairman
COVID-19: We Are Considering A ‘Blended Learning’ Option, Says UGC Chairman
COVID-19: Declare 2020 A ‘Zero Academic Year’, Say Education Activists
COVID-19: Declare 2020 A ‘Zero Academic Year’, Say Education Activists
Maharashtra HSC (12th) Result Not Today
Maharashtra HSC (12th) Result Not Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................