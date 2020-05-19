Lockdown Effect: MHT CETs To Be Held In Tehsil Or Block Level Now

The application process had ended on March 7 but the MHT CET cell has opened the application fee payment window again.

Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on Tuesday said the Maharashtra common entrance test (MHT CET), which used to be earlier held at district level, will now be conducted at tehsil or block level. News agency PTI reported that this decision has been made for maintaining social distancing and taking other precautions. The Maharashtra CET or MHT CET is held for admission in professional courses.

The minister has also said students will get permission to change examination centre as well.

“We will hold the examinations (CET) at tehsil level and also maintain social distancing. Students will get permission to change examination centre as well, he said.

The Maharashtra state government has recently permitted the registered candidates of MHT CET 2020 to update the Class 12 board information in their application form, pay the application fee and submit the application.

The application process had ended on March 7 but the MHT CET cell has opened the application fee payment window again.

According to the notification, “The candidates should visit mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in portal and make the final payment for MHT CET 2020 online application form by using their own login ID and password before 11.59 pm on May 23."

Maharashtra, which has so far recorded 37,158 cases of coronavirus, is under lockdown till May 31.

In a related development, Mr Samant has requested the University Grants Commission (UGC) to cancel the final semester varsity examinations in view of the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Such a decision would help eight to 10 lakh students across Maharashtra. The administration can not conduct examinations in the current scenario.

"I have written to the UGC to cancel the final semester exams and give marks to students as per gradation system”, Mr Samant said while interacting with students through video conference.

“However, a final decision in this regard would be taken after detailed consultations with vice-chancellors and other stakeholders”, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)