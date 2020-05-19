  • Home
  • Education
  • Lockdown Effect: MHT CETs To Be Held In Tehsil Or Block Level Now

Lockdown Effect: MHT CETs To Be Held In Tehsil Or Block Level Now

Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on Tuesday said the Maharashtra common entrance test (MHT CET), which used to be earlier held at district level, will now be conducted at tehsil or block level.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: May 19, 2020 10:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET 2020: Candidates To Update Their HSC Board Details, Pay Fee And Submit Application Form By May 23
SSLC, Plus Two Centre Change Window Opened, Apply Till May 21
JEE Main Application Window Reopened. Here’s Why
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Expected Tomorrow
JEE Main 2020: NTA Gives Another Chance To Change Exam Centres And Make Corrections
BSEB Matric Result 2020: Bihar Board 10th Results Soon. Details Here
Lockdown Effect: MHT CETs To Be Held In Tehsil Or Block Level Now
The application process had ended on March 7 but the MHT CET cell has opened the application fee payment window again.

Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on Tuesday said the Maharashtra common entrance test (MHT CET), which used to be earlier held at district level, will now be conducted at tehsil or block level. News agency PTI reported that this decision has been made for maintaining social distancing and taking other precautions. The Maharashtra CET or MHT CET is held for admission in professional courses.

The minister has also said students will get permission to change examination centre as well.

“We will hold the examinations (CET) at tehsil level and also maintain social distancing. Students will get permission to change examination centre as well, he said.

The Maharashtra state government has recently permitted the registered candidates of MHT CET 2020 to update the Class 12 board information in their application form, pay the application fee and submit the application.

The application process had ended on March 7 but the MHT CET cell has opened the application fee payment window again.

According to the notification, “The candidates should visit mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in portal and make the final payment for MHT CET 2020 online application form by using their own login ID and password before 11.59 pm on May 23."

Maharashtra, which has so far recorded 37,158 cases of coronavirus, is under lockdown till May 31.

In a related development, Mr Samant has requested the University Grants Commission (UGC) to cancel the final semester varsity examinations in view of the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Such a decision would help eight to 10 lakh students across Maharashtra. The administration can not conduct examinations in the current scenario.

"I have written to the UGC to cancel the final semester exams and give marks to students as per gradation system”, Mr Samant said while interacting with students through video conference.

“However, a final decision in this regard would be taken after detailed consultations with vice-chancellors and other stakeholders”, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra CET Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout MHT CET June 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of MHT-CET exam.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Knockout MHT CET JEE Main June 2020

It is an exhaustive preparation module made exclusively for cracking JEE & MHTCET

₹ 14999/- ₹ 7999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
SSLC, Plus Two Centre Change Window Opened, Apply Till May 21
SSLC, Plus Two Centre Change Window Opened, Apply Till May 21
Students From Over 30 Groups Demand Alternative To Online Exam; All India Protest On May 20
Students From Over 30 Groups Demand Alternative To Online Exam; All India Protest On May 20
JEE Main Application Window Reopened. Here’s Why
JEE Main Application Window Reopened. Here’s Why
Delhi University VC Appeals For Contributions To PM CARES Fund
Delhi University VC Appeals For Contributions To PM CARES Fund
Lockdown: Two Delhi Police Constables Take On Role Of Teachers
Lockdown: Two Delhi Police Constables Take On Role Of Teachers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................