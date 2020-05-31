Lockdown: DD Rajasthan To Broadcast Classes For School Students From June 1

  • Home
The virtual classes will cover the syllabus of Classes 1 to 12. DD Rajasthan is available at all direct-to-home and cable networks.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 31, 2020 8:24 pm IST | Source: Careers360

DD Rajasthan To Broadcast Classes For School Students From Tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Department of Education, Rajasthan, will start virtual classes, “Shiksha Darshan”, for school students of Classes 1 to 12 from tomorrow.

The decision to broadcast the virtual classes in DD Rajasthan has been taken by the state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra in an effort to ensure that the students are kept abreast of school lessons during the period of lockdown.

The education department has even brought out the timetable for conducting the virtual classes. The sessions will be held from 12:30 pm to 4:15 pm for Classes 1-12 on DD Rajasthan channel. The time slots for different classes vary and the classes are held for a duration of around one hour.

The minister in a tweet said: “Don't forget to watch DD Rajasthan from tomorrow.”

The COVID-19 lockdown from mid-March and extended several times in a bid to fight the pandemic has made all educational institutes shift to an online mode of education.

Earlier, in mid-April, Mr Dotasra had asked the central government to provide free slots in Doordarshan to conduct virtual classes considering the challenges faced by students with no internet connection.

In the letter addressed to the Centre, Mr Dotasra had said: “All the measures that we have adopted for maintaining the academic calendar, relies on the internet and requires smartphones to be accessed.” It further added: “However students in hinterlands are getting affected as their families can't afford such facilities. Many such students are unable to take the online classes."

Other States and Virtual Classes

DD Arun Prabha will also telecast virtual classes from June 15 to the students of Arunachal Pradesh. These virtual classes will be held for the students of Classes 6 to 8.

The Kerala Government too, on similar lines, will start virtual classes for school students from tomorrow so that learners do not miss out on lessons due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. The modules for different classes will be prepared by various agencies including the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) and the State Institute of Educational Technology.

virtual classes Doordarshan Virtual Class Room Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara
