  • Home
  • Education
  • Lockdown 4.0: CLAT 2020 Online Application Form Deadline Extended till July 1

Lockdown 4.0: CLAT 2020 Online Application Form Deadline Extended till July 1

Lockdown 4.0: New exam dates for CLAT 2020 will be announced at least 21 days before the exam

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 18, 2020 7:47 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CLAT On June 21: Here Are Preparation Tips From Expert
Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Postponed
CLAT 2020 Application Deadline Extended, Exam Date Changed
New Exam Pattern For Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)
CLAT 2020 Application Begins Tomorrow
CLAT 2020 Dates Announced; Exam In May
Lockdown 4.0: CLAT 2020 Online Application Form Deadline Extended till July 1
CLAT application dates extended
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Consortium of National law Universities has extended the last date to fill CLAT 2020 application form to July 1. Candidates can fill the application form of Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT, on the official website in online mode.

Earlier, CLAT 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 10, 2020. The dates of CLAT selection procedure have been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown enforced to control it.

The exam-conducting university, National Law University Bhopal, will decide the dates of the issue of admit cards and exam dates for CLAT 2020 at least 21 days before the exam.

Click here for more Education News
covid update CLAT application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Remain Closed Till May 31: Registrar
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Remain Closed Till May 31: Registrar
COVID-19 Lockdown: Maharashtra School Association Demands Interest-Free Loans To Pay Teachers
COVID-19 Lockdown: Maharashtra School Association Demands Interest-Free Loans To Pay Teachers
Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams To Be Held In May
Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams To Be Held In May
Remaining Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams From May 26: Chief Minister
Remaining Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams From May 26: Chief Minister
COVID-19 Lockdown 4: Over 900 DTU Students Petition Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Cancel Examinations
COVID-19 Lockdown 4: Over 900 DTU Students Petition Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Cancel Examinations
.......................... Advertisement ..........................