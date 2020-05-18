Lockdown 4.0: CLAT 2020 Online Application Form Deadline Extended till July 1

Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT application dates extended

The Consortium of National law Universities has extended the last date to fill CLAT 2020 application form to July 1. Candidates can fill the application form of Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT, on the official website in online mode.

Earlier, CLAT 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 10, 2020. The dates of CLAT selection procedure have been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown enforced to control it.

The exam-conducting university, National Law University Bhopal, will decide the dates of the issue of admit cards and exam dates for CLAT 2020 at least 21 days before the exam.