Lockdown 4: Tamil Nadu Education Minister Says No Special Classes For Class 10 Students

Tamil Nadu School Education and Sports Minister K A Sengottiyan said that any school found conducting special classes for Class 10 students will be sealed and its license will be cancelled.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: May 23, 2020 4:32 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

Special classes for Class 10 not allowed
Erode:

Private schools should not hold special coaching classes for class X students to prepare them for the public examination scheduled for June, Tamil Nadu School Education and Sports Minister K A Sengottiyan said on May 23.

Speaking to reporters near Gobichettipalayam where he laid the foundation for bore-well, drainage works, among others, the Minister said he has been getting information that some private schools were holding the special classes. This should not be conducted failing which the education department would seal the particular school and cancel the licence, he said.

Only after the public examination, paper evaluation and publication of results would the schools in Tamil Nadu be reopened, he said.

After that, fresh admission for all classes should be conducted, he said.

If any school, be it private or government-aided and government school authorities, was involved in admission and collection of fees from the students, it would be pulled up, the Minister said. No school should collect fees prior to reopening of schools, he said.

The Minister distributed coronavirus welfare measures and sanitisers to 21 panchayats.

(With PTI inputs)

