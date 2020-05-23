Lockdown 4: Rajasthan Govt To Open English-medium Government Schools In 76 Blocks

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose Rajasthan schools to open

Government-run Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalayas will be opened in 76 blocks in Rajasthan, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said on May 22.

The state government has issued orders to open these English medium schools, he said.

Out of 167 such blocks in the state where Swami Vivekananda Model Schools are not there, 76 English-medium Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalayas will be opened, the minister pointed out.

Government-run Swami Vivekananda model schools are affiliated to the CBSE syllabus in English-medium while Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalayas are also taught in English-medium but affiliated to the state board syllabus.

The School Education minister said orders will also be issued for the opening of more Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalayas in the remaining blocks in the state.

Dotasara said the state government had taken the initiative to start Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalayas in the state to provide equal education opportunities to all. Under this, a total of 33 such schools were started in all the districts of the state.