Lockdown 4: JNU Students’ Body Demands Students Be Allowed To Return To Campus

The JNUSU claims that the university administration has been allowing the entry of outsiders related to officials but not the students into the campus.

Updated: May 22, 2020 11:23 am IST

JNUSU says allow students into the campus
Image credit: Jawaharlal Nehru University
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union, or JNUSU, has expressed dismay that the JNU administration is not allowing university students stranded in Delhi NCR to enter the campus.

The students’ union claims that ignoring its written requests to “provide a mechanism for the entry of students from JNU stranded in Delhi NCR, the administration has issued a circular urging the students to stay where they are”. A circular issued on May 18 said that in compliance with government orders, the university will remain closed till May 31 and “the students are required to stay back where they are and should not return to the campus until further notice”.

JNUSU alleges that this kind of “uncaring” and “dismissive” attitude is “unacceptable”. The students’ union contends that “the administration must show a sense of responsibility to the students of the university”.

The students’ body says that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Mehrauli has already agreed to facilitate the medical screening of students who want to return but the administration is not permitting the students to return to campus. In contrast to this, the students’ union alleges that the JNU administration has been allowing the entry of outsiders, who are related to wardens and other administrative officials.

JNUSU feels that this “dual policy of exclusion” shows that the administration is harassing students and only citing extreme Covid-19 precautions as a pretext to disallow students entry.

The students body has asked the students who are stranded in the Delhi-NCR region to email their issues to the registrar and the dean of students, and also share these communications on social media.

JNUSU has also asked the students to send video and audio messages to students' bodies and upload them on social media to highlight their issues.

