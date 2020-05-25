Lockdown 4: JKBOPEE Extends CET And PET Application Form Last Date Till June 15

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose JKCET and JKPET application date extended

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has announced that the last date for submission of online application forms for admission to engineering and medical courses is extended till June 15.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the board has extended the last date of application for Common Entrance Examination (CET) and Polytechnic Entrance Examination (PET) up to 12 am (midnight) on June 15.

Previously, the last date of application was May 31.

The new exam dates for JKCET and JKPET will be announced later.

JKBOPEE Proof Of Residence

JKBOPEE has asked the candidates who have already applied or shall apply for admission to “submit self-declaration of being domicile in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020 to the J&K BOPEE to the effect that they will submit the domicile certificate at the time of counselling.” The self-declaration replaced “proof of residence” that previous notifications demanded.

The notification says, “It is hereby notified that the words "Proof of Residence of UT of J&K or Ladakh, Resident Proof Certificate, Resident of J&K or Ladakh and Resident Certificate shall and shall be deemed to have been deleted from the Notification No. 003-BOPEE of 2020 dated March 10, Notification No. 004-BOPEE of 2020 dated March 12 and Notification No. 005-BOPEE of 2020 dated March 14 pertaining to submission of online applications for CET, PET and Paramedical Courses (Class 10 based) respectively and substituted by the words "Domicile z A Certificate".”

The board will hold the JKCET and JKPET for admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech), three year diploma, Polytechnic and Para Medical Courses (Class 10 based).