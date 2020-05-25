  • Home
  • Education
  • Lockdown 4: JKBOPEE Extends CET And PET Application Form Last Date Till June 15

Lockdown 4: JKBOPEE Extends CET And PET Application Form Last Date Till June 15

The JKBOPEE no longer requires “proof of residence” in Jammu and Kashmir or Ladakh but will accept self-declaration of residence in the CET and PET application forms instead.

Education | Edited by Shruti Patwal | Updated: May 25, 2020 11:17 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JKBOPEE CET 2017: Last Date To Apply For BE Programs March 27
LSAT - India Online Exam Registration Date Extended
BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board Matric Result Date, Time Updates
Madhya Pradesh Board Allows Exam Centre Change For Students Stranded In Different Districts
CBSE Exam 2020: Board has Identified 12,000 More Examination Centres, says HRD Minister
Jharkhand Board Result 2020: Evaluation of Class 10, Class 12 Answer Sheets Starts On May 28; Results In June
Lockdown 4: JKBOPEE Extends CET And PET Application Form Last Date Till June 15
JKCET and JKPET application date extended
Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose
New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has announced that the last date for submission of online application forms for admission to engineering and medical courses is extended till June 15.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the board has extended the last date of application for Common Entrance Examination (CET) and Polytechnic Entrance Examination (PET) up to 12 am (midnight) on June 15.

Previously, the last date of application was May 31.

The new exam dates for JKCET and JKPET will be announced later.

JKBOPEE Proof Of Residence

JKBOPEE has asked the candidates who have already applied or shall apply for admission to “submit self-declaration of being domicile in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020 to the J&K BOPEE to the effect that they will submit the domicile certificate at the time of counselling.” The self-declaration replaced “proof of residence” that previous notifications demanded.

The notification says, “It is hereby notified that the words "Proof of Residence of UT of J&K or Ladakh, Resident Proof Certificate, Resident of J&K or Ladakh and Resident Certificate shall and shall be deemed to have been deleted from the Notification No. 003-BOPEE of 2020 dated March 10, Notification No. 004-BOPEE of 2020 dated March 12 and Notification No. 005-BOPEE of 2020 dated March 14 pertaining to submission of online applications for CET, PET and Paramedical Courses (Class 10 based) respectively and substituted by the words "Domicile z A Certificate".”

The board will hold the JKCET and JKPET for admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech), three year diploma, Polytechnic and Para Medical Courses (Class 10 based).

Click here for more Education News
covid pandemic
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
LSAT - India Online Exam Registration Date Extended
LSAT - India Online Exam Registration Date Extended
BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board Matric Result Date, Time Updates
BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board Matric Result Date, Time Updates
Indian National Olympiad: IAPT Announces Dates For Junior And Senior Science Exams
Indian National Olympiad: IAPT Announces Dates For Junior And Senior Science Exams
Madhya Pradesh Board Allows Exam Centre Change For Students Stranded In Different Districts
Madhya Pradesh Board Allows Exam Centre Change For Students Stranded In Different Districts
CBSE Exam 2020: Board has Identified 12,000 More Examination Centres, says HRD Minister
CBSE Exam 2020: Board has Identified 12,000 More Examination Centres, says HRD Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................