Lockdown 4: Jamia Millia Islamia University Hostellers From Uttar Pradesh Leave For Home In Special Buses

Image credit: JMI PRO-Media Coordinator’s Office Lockdown 4: JMI Sends Uttar Pradesh Hostellers Home In Special Buses

Students from Uttar Pradesh residing in the boys and girls hostels of the Jamia Millia University, or JMI, Delhi, left for their homes on May 22 by four special buses. The buses were arranged by the university.

The university is closed and the students were left stranded in the hostels amidst the lockdown imposed from March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A statement issued by JMI said: “About 70 students from 40 districts of UP are travelling in the buses with the final destination being Sultanpur, Ballia, Kushinagar and Bareilley. Each bus has a student group leader to coordinate the journey. Two university guards (ex army personnel) are in each bus along with students.”

The statement further added that Jamia Millia Islamia University administration has conveyed the details of students travelling home to Uttar Pradesh Government officials and local administration of all concerned districts.

The Vice Chancellor of JMI, Prof. Najma Akhtar, in the statement “expressed satisfaction and hoped that these students will now reach safely to their homes and be with their families like students from Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar who were also sent to their homes by the university through special arrangements”.

Lockdown 4, Eid and Visiting Home

The students were first taken to health centres of Delhi Government for screening for fever and other symptoms related to COVID-19.

The students were also provided food packets, water bottles, hand sanitizers and face masks by the university.

To help students, the teams of dean students welfare (DSW) and chief proctor, provosts and wardens and administrative staff were present at the DSW office from where the bus departed for the screening centre.

The university had started online classes to resume education. All educational institutes are closed down to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. If the situation normalises, JMI will reopen in August for regular students.

The lockdown imposed by the Government from March 25, now has permitted certain relaxations in movement of students, migrant workers and people left stranded at various places across the country.

Earlier, Jamia Millia Islamia University had made similar arrangements for students of Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Jamia school hostels to get back to their homes during the period of lockdown.