Lockdown 4: Jamia Millia Islamia Hostellers From Jharkhand Leave For Their Homes By Special Train

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose JMI Hostellers From Jharkhand Leave For Their Homes

The students from Jharkhand staying in boys and girls hostels of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Delhi left for their homes on May 20 by a special train.

The special train departed from Anand Vihar Railway Station in New Delhi at night.

The university is closed and these students were left stranded in hostels due to lockdown and were not able to go to their homes.

“On the request of students, the university coordinated with officials of Jharkhand and Delhi governments and sought permission for their travel in train to Dhanbad,Jharkhand,” says the official statement.

Going Home In Lockdown 4

The students were first dropped by a special bus to Delhi Government's centre for screening of fever and other symptoms related to Coronavirus and for other formalities.

The students were also provided with food packets, water bottles, hand sanitisers and face masks by the university.

“Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar expressed satisfaction and hoped that these students will now reach safely to their homes and be with their families”.

Last week too, a special bus was arranged by the university for students from Jammu and Kashmir, to send them back to their homes.

To help the students, JMI teachers were present at the screening centre for facilitation.

The university has resumed education through online classes. The university had closed down due to lockdown to contain coronavirus spread. If the situation normalises, the university will now reopen in August 2020 for regular students.

Under the prevailing conditions, the students staying in hostels wanted to visit their homes. “The university is helping them out by arranging their travel and coordinating with respective state governments,” says the statement.

All educational institutions had been shut down under government orders to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. The Union Government had enforced a complete lockdown on March 25 and various students and other citizens were left stranded at places where they were at that time. However, the government has now permitted some relaxation in movement of students, migrant workers and people left stranded at various places in the country. The lockdown has been extended till May 31.