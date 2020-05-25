Lockdown 4: IP University Extends Last Date Of Application For Admission Till June 10

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose IP university admission applications

In view of the outbreak of COVID - 19, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP) has extended the last date of submitting online applications for all programmes to June 10.

The official statement says, “The online application window for admission to all programmes of the university based on Common Entrance Tests (CETs), National Level Tests and on the basis of merit will be open till June 10 for the convenience of prospective applicants.”

However, for the MBA programme (CET Code 101), this extended date is applicable only to those prospective applicants who want to apply through the CET route, not through Common Admission Test (CAT) or Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) scores.

Previously, the last date of application submission was May 25 but this has been extended for the fourth time, in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Recently, IP university has also revised its academic calendar for the ongoing session to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on the academic schedule. The university has revised the details for examination dates, summer vacation and suspension of classes and the updates have been uploaded on the official website. According to revised dates, the new academic session will start from August 3.

More information on various programmes of the university, online application submission procedure, common admission brochure, CET schedule, counseling schedule and other details on university website www.ipu.ac.